Rudolph Technologies : Receives Orders for Over $15 Million from Major Memory Manufacturer

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) announced today that it has
received orders for over $15 million of legacy and new process control
systems from a memory manufacturer based in Asia. The systems will be
used by a top-tier memory chip maker as they rapidly transition high-end
DRAM (DDR4, DDR5) and HBM DRAM packaging from wire bonding to advanced
packaging architectures. The shift from wire bonding is needed to
achieve higher data speeds, superior power distribution and thermal
properties using copper pillars, micro-bumps, and through silicon vias
(TSVs) for stacked chip-to-chip interconnects.
Delivery of systems will be completed by the end of the first quarter,
with additional orders expected throughout 2019 as memory manufacturers
transition their high-speed DRAM from wire-bonded architecture to
advanced packaging.
“Rudolph began working with our customers’ R&D teams nearly ten years
ago to develop 2D/3D measurements of the emerging copper bump process.
That long-term customer engagement has resulted in systems and software
that we believe to be the industry standard for advanced packaging
metrology,” stated Cleon Chan, vice president of global field operations
at Rudolph. “Stacking die using TSVs and micro-bumps for HBM
DRAM packages requires precise control of the copper features that
will ultimately make the electrical connections between the stacked
memory chips and the logic chip in the same package. After significant
development in the package and the process control methods, these
devices are now beginning high-volume manufacturing, which is being
driven by the data speed and capacity demands from big data servers and
graphics applications. These new, non-wire bonded memory architectures
are creating a very healthy demand for our back-end process control
systems. This customer is also using Rudolph systems for post-saw
film-frame inspection looking for package defects.”
A combination of Rudolph’s 2D/3D inspection systems and metal metrology
systems provide a total process control solution to help assure that
height, diameter, location and coplanarity of copper
micro-bumps, pillar bumps, and TSVs are precisely controlled. After
the packages are molded and separated by sawing, additional Rudolph
inspection systems provide outgoing quality checks for sidewall
delamination and/or hairline cracks, which are considered killer defects
for advanced memory packages.
