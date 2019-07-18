Rudolph Technologies : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2019

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC), a leading provider of semiconductor process control systems, lithography equipment, as well as process control and yield management software for wafer fabs and advanced packaging facilities, will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on July 30, 2019.

In light of the pending merger transaction with Nanometrics, announced on June 24, 2019, Rudolph Technologies has discontinued conducting quarterly earnings conference calls that discuss financial results. Information about the merger may be found on the Company’s investor website at https://investors.rudolphtech.com/.

About Rudolph Technologies

