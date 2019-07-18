Log in
RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC

(RTEC)
Rudolph Technologies : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2019

07/18/2019 | 09:21am EDT

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC), a leading provider of semiconductor process control systems, lithography equipment, as well as process control and yield management software for wafer fabs and advanced packaging facilities, will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on July 30, 2019.

In light of the pending merger transaction with Nanometrics, announced on June 24, 2019, Rudolph Technologies has discontinued conducting quarterly earnings conference calls that discuss financial results. Information about the merger may be found on the Company’s investor website at https://investors.rudolphtech.com/.

About Rudolph Technologies
Rudolph Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of defect inspection, lithography, process control metrology, and process control software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. Rudolph delivers comprehensive solutions throughout the fab with its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market of their devices. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Rudolph supports its customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.rudolphtech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 264 M
EBIT 2019 37,7 M
Net income 2019 36,4 M
Finance 2019 187 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 850 M
Technical analysis trends RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,30  $
Last Close Price 26,57  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
David Brian Miller Chairman
Steven R. Roth CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Steven D. Gardner VP-Engineering, Lithography Systems Group
Michael J. Colgan Vice President-R&D, Process Control Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC30.24%850
SMC CORP22.33%24 349
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL45.31%20 292
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC42.11%16 600
SHIMADZU CORPORATION29.72%7 398
COGNEX CORPORATION11.09%7 362
