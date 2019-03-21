Log in
Ruffer Investment : Blocklisting - Interim Review

03/21/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

21 March 2019

Name of Applicant: Ruffer Investment Company Limited
Name of Scheme: General Corporate Purposes Scheme
Period of Return: From: 22 September 2018 to 21 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 7,921,341  
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,600,000
=========================
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 6,321,341
=========================


Name of Contact: Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel. 01481 745001

