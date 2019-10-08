Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ruhnn Holding Limited    RUHN

RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED

(RUHN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) and Encourages Ruhnn Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all investors that purchased Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ruhnn’s April 3, 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). Investors have until December 6, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on September 8, 2019, alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ruhnn’s stock is currently trading at $6.59 per share, an over 47% decrease from its $12.50 IPO price.

If you purchased Ruhnn securities during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Ruhnn lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/ruhn. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED
08:05pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : RUHN) and Encourages Ruhnn Investors to C..
BU
07:51pRUHNN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
05:47pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04:35pRUHN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action L..
PR
10/07Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ruhnn Holding Li..
BU
10/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ruhnn Holding..
BU
10/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ruhnn Hol..
BU
10/04RUHN LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities..
BU
10/02RUHN LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Ruhnn Hold..
PR
10/02INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Chart RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ruhnn Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Feng Chairman
Ke Cheng Chief Operating Officer & Director
Zhen Bo Chi Chief Financial Officer
Chao Shen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED0.00%566
AMAZON.COM15.36%857 071
WAYFAIR INC.15.19%9 581
ZOZO, INC.26.82%7 137
ETSY, INC.17.55%6 736
MONOTARO CO., LTD.7.91%6 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group