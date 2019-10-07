Log in
RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED

(RUHN)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ruhnn Holding Limited Investors

10/07/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhnn completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold over 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $12.50 per share.

However, since the IPO, Ruhnn stock has traded as low as $7.07 per share, or 43% below the IPO price.

If you purchased Ruhnn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
