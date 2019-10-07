Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ruhnn Holding Limited Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhnn completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold over 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $12.50 per share.

However, since the IPO, Ruhnn stock has traded as low as $7.07 per share, or 43% below the IPO price.

If you purchased Ruhnn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005818/en/