RUHN DECEMBER 6, 2019 DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the December 6, 2019 Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Against Ruhnn Holding Limited

12/02/2019 | 01:24pm EST

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders of Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN) from March 31, 2019, through October 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased Ruhnn securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Ruhnn Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company’s Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Since the IPO, and as a result of the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from Ruhnn’s Registration Statement, Ruhnn ADSs have fallen substantially below their IPO price, damaging Ruhnn shareholders.

If you purchased Ruhnn securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/ruhnnholdinglimited-ruhnn-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-194/apply or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2019
