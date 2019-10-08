Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ruhnn Holding Limited    RUHN

RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED

(RUHN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RUHNN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ruhnn Holding Limited - RUHN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ruhnn Holding Limited (NasdaqGS: RUHN), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Ruhnn and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ruhn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Ruhnn and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the number of the Company’s online stores had declined by nearly 40% at the time of the IPO; (ii) the number of the Company’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44% at the time of the IPO; (iii) net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Guo v. Ruhnn Holding Limited, 19-cv-5667.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED
08:05pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : RUHN) and Encourages Ruhnn Investors to C..
BU
07:51pRUHNN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
05:47pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04:35pRUHN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action L..
PR
10/07Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ruhnn Holding Li..
BU
10/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ruhnn Holding..
BU
10/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ruhnn Hol..
BU
10/04RUHN LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities..
BU
10/02RUHN LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Ruhnn Hold..
PR
10/02INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Chart RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ruhnn Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Feng Chairman
Ke Cheng Chief Operating Officer & Director
Zhen Bo Chi Chief Financial Officer
Chao Shen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED0.00%566
AMAZON.COM15.36%857 071
WAYFAIR INC.15.19%9 581
ZOZO, INC.26.82%7 137
ETSY, INC.17.55%6 736
MONOTARO CO., LTD.7.91%6 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group