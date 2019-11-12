Log in
Ruhnn to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 26, 2019

11/12/2019 | 05:00am EST

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan, today announced that it will report its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 26, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 26, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:+1-866-519-4004
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong:800-906-601
Mainland China:400-620-8038
Conference ID:4292459

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ruhnn.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until December 3, 2019:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:800-963-117
Mainland China:400-632-2162
Replay Access Code:4292459

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 133 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 172.0 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited
Sterling Song
Senior Director of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group