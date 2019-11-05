Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

11/05/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) has filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Ruhnn operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Ruhnn Holding's stock, click here.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Accused of Misleading Investors in IPO

According to the complaint, Ruhnn completed its IPO on April 3, 2019, offering 10 million Ruhnn ADSs at $12.50 per share for net proceeds of $125 million. In its Registration Statement, Ruhnn claimed it was operating 91 online stores and touted the Company's dramatic growth in net revenues derived from its full-service model. However, these representations were materially false and failed to disclose that in actuality the number of Ruhnn's full-service online stores had plummeted by 40%, resulting in a 46% decline in net revenues in the Company's largest and most important operating segment. Then, on June 14, 2019, Ruhnn disclosed these dismal financial results for the quarter prior to holding its IPO, revealing the Company's failure to reach profitability due to its steep decline in its online stores. Since this news, the stock currently trades at around $6 per share, a 52% decline from Ruhnn's IPO price.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
