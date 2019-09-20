Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ruhn Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: RUHN) on Behalf of Ruhn Stockholders and Encourages Ruhn Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ruhn Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: RUHN) on behalf of Ruhn stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ruhn has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhn announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $12.50 per share. However, since the IPO, Ruhn stock has declined. As of market close on September 20, 2019 the stock price was $7.05 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ruhn shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

