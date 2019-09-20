Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ruhnn Holding Ltd - ADR    RUHN

RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR

(RUHN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ruhn Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: RUHN) on Behalf of Ruhn Stockholders and Encourages Ruhn Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ruhn Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: RUHN) on behalf of Ruhn stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ruhn has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhn announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $12.50 per share. However, since the IPO, Ruhn stock has declined. As of market close on September 20, 2019 the stock price was $7.05 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ruhn shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Ruhn please go to https://bespc.com/ruhn. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR
06:38pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : RUHN) on Behalf of Ruhn Stockholders and ..
BU
08/30Ruhnn Holding Limited to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Con..
GL
08/29RUHNN : Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
08/23RUHNN (RUHN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Ruhnn Holding Li..
PR
08/23Ruhnn Holding Limited to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial R..
GL
07/30Ruhnn Holding Limited Filed Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
06/21Ruhnn Holding Limited Announces Strategic Investment in Duomai
GL
06/13Online influencers turning clicks into cash
AQ
06/13RUHNN : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Result..
AQ
06/03RUHNN : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on ..
AQ
More news
Chart RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
Ruhnn Holding Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR0.00%577
AMAZON.COM21.27%901 016
WAYFAIR INC42.84%11 881
ETSY INC24.17%7 116
ZOZO INC25.66%7 065
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.10.84%6 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group