RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR

(RUHN)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ruhnn Holding Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/30/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ruhnn’s April 2019 IPO was priced at $12.50 per share. Since the IPO, the Company’s share price has dropped considerably, closing on September 30, 2019, at $7.28 per share.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
