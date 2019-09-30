Log in
Ruhnn : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Ruhnn Holding Limited – RUHN

09/30/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) resulting from allegations that Ruhnn may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhnn announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $12.50 per share. However, since the IPO, Ruhnn stock has declined. As of market close on September 30, 2019 the stock price was $7.28 per share.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered Ruhnn investors. If you purchased shares of Ruhnn please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1686.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
