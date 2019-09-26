Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ruhnn Holding Ltd - ADR    RUHN

RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR

(RUHN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) has filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Ruhnn operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China.

If you own shares of Ruhnn Holding stock, click here.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Accused of Misleading Investors in IPO

According to the complaint, Ruhnn completed its IPO on April 3, 2019 offering 10 million Ruhnn ADSs at $12.50 per share for net proceeds of $125 million. In its Registration Statement, Ruhnn claimed it was operating 91 online stores and touted the Company's dramatic growth in net revenues derived from its full-service model. However, these representations were materially false and failed to disclose that in actuality the number of Ruhnn's full-service online stores had plummeted by 40%, resulting in a 46% decline in net revenues in the Company's largest and most important operating segment. Then, on June 14, 2019, Ruhnn disclosed these dismal financial results for the quarter prior to holding its IPO, revealing the Company's failure to reach profitability due to its steep decline in its online stores. Since this news, the stock currently trades at around $7 per share, a 44% decline from Ruhnn's IPO price.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR
06:05pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Su..
BU
09/20BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : RUHN) on Behalf of Ruhn Stockholders and ..
BU
08/30Ruhnn Holding Limited to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Con..
GL
08/29RUHNN : Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
08/23RUHNN (RUHN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Ruhnn Holding Li..
PR
08/23Ruhnn Holding Limited to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial R..
GL
07/30Ruhnn Holding Limited Filed Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
06/21Ruhnn Holding Limited Announces Strategic Investment in Duomai
GL
06/13Online influencers turning clicks into cash
AQ
06/13RUHNN : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Result..
AQ
More news
Chart RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
Ruhnn Holding Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Sun Co-Founder
Min Feng Chairman
Ke Cheng Chief Operating Officer & Director
Zhen Bo Chi Chief Financial Officer
Chao Shen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR0.00%577
AMAZON.COM17.73%874 715
WAYFAIR INC31.52%10 939
ZOZO INC26.72%7 044
ETSY INC15.62%6 625
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.5.74%6 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group