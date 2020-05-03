Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rumble Resources Limited    RTR   AU000000RTR1

RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RTR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rumble Resources Ltd Higher Grade Zn-Pb in Drilling confirms Discoveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 05:18pm EDT
Higher Grade Zn-Pb in Drilling confirms Discoveries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce the results and latest interpretation from confirmation RC drilling on the Magazine and Chinook Prospects within the Earaheedy Project.

Higher-grade Zn-Pb with Ag up to 200m in width further highlights the potential for multiple large-scale (large tonnage) flat lying sulphide deposits that would be amenable to open cut mining.

Earaheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia

RC drilling has confirmed continuity of width and higher-grade Zn-Pb with Ag at the Chinook and Magazine prospects. The prospects are two shallow, flat lying, large-scale unconformity related sandstone hosted Zn-Pb-Ag discoveries made by Rumble in January 20201.

Magazine Zn-Pb-Ag Prospect

- Higher grade flat lying (up to 12.65% Zn + Pb) has been confirmed with:

o 12m @ 4.48% Zn + Pb, 2.91 g/t Ag from 88m (EHRC034)

including 4m @ 7.36% Zn + Pb, 4.43 g/t Ag from 88m

- The new intersection confirms nearby historic Zn-Pb:

o 7m @ 4.85% Zn + Pb from 103m (TRC47)

including 2m @ 11.0% Zn + Pb from 103m

Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag Prospect

- Strong continuity of flat lying Zn-Pb confirmed with:

o *12m @ 3.39% Zn + Pb, 4 g/t Ag from 84m (EHRC022)

including 4m @ 5.44% Zn + Pb, 6.5 g/t Ag from 85m

o Mineralisation lies within a broad zone of:

- *18m @ 2.44% Zn + Pb from 83m

EHRC022 lies 200m northeast of discovery hole EHRC019 (completed by Rumble Jan 2020) which returned:

o *11m @ 4.13% Zn + Pb, 12.78 g/t Ag from 61m (EHRC019)

Including 5m @ 4.7% Zn + Pb from 65m

o Mineralisation (EHRC019) lies within a very wide zone of

- *41m @ 1.41% Zn + Pb from 37m

Important: *indicates true width of mineralisation

Large Scale Zn-Pb-Ag Deposit Potential

- At Chinook, higher-grade Zn-Pb confirmed over 200m horizontal width and up to 12m vertical true thickness (within 41m Zn-Pb broad zone)

- Magazine and Chinook are 10.5km apart with the Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation completely open

- The Project covers over 40km of sandstone unconformity prospective strike - remains untested and completely open

- Higher-grade Zn-Pb identified in sandstone channel and facies zones which are conducive to developing higher-grade Zn-Pb mineralisation - New Target Zones

- All these points combined highlights the potential for multiple large tonnage, flat lying, shallow deposits and supports the exploration target1

Next Stage

- Complete step out RC drilling at Chinook to test strike potential

- Complete RC drill section at Magazine and step out to test strike potentia

To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1477APPU



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd



Contact:

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED
05:18pRumble Resources Ltd Higher Grade Zn-Pb in Drilling confirms Discoveries
AW
04/28RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD : - March 2020 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
04/26RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX : RTR) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
AQ
04/24RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD : - Drilling Confirms Large-Scale Gold Copper Silver System
AQ
04/22RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX : RTR) Drilling Confirms Large Scale Gold-Copper-Silve..
AQ
04/14RUMBLE RESOURCES : Exploration Update, Three Drill Programs Completed
AQ
04/13Rumble Resources Ltd Exploration Update - Three Drill Programs Completed
AW
04/07AIC Mines Limited - Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 Marc..
AQ
04/06AIC MINES : Multiple new gold-copper targets identified at lamil project paterso..
AQ
04/05Rumble Resources Ltd Lamil Au-Cu Project - Paterson Province, Western Austra..
AW
More news
Chart RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rumble Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shane Sikora Managing Director & Director
Brett Keillor Technical Director
Matthew Ian Banks Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael John Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Wood Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED2.90%20
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION37.34%26 214
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-4.50%6 655
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-5.60%5 176
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED-2.38%1 983
EQUINOX GOLD CORP.20.82%1 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group