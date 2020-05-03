Rumble Resources Ltd Higher Grade Zn-Pb in Drilling confirms Discoveries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce the results and latest interpretation from confirmation RC drilling on the Magazine and Chinook Prospects within the Earaheedy Project.



Higher-grade Zn-Pb with Ag up to 200m in width further highlights the potential for multiple large-scale (large tonnage) flat lying sulphide deposits that would be amenable to open cut mining.



Earaheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia



RC drilling has confirmed continuity of width and higher-grade Zn-Pb with Ag at the Chinook and Magazine prospects. The prospects are two shallow, flat lying, large-scale unconformity related sandstone hosted Zn-Pb-Ag discoveries made by Rumble in January 20201.



Magazine Zn-Pb-Ag Prospect



- Higher grade flat lying (up to 12.65% Zn + Pb) has been confirmed with:



o 12m @ 4.48% Zn + Pb, 2.91 g/t Ag from 88m (EHRC034)



including 4m @ 7.36% Zn + Pb, 4.43 g/t Ag from 88m



- The new intersection confirms nearby historic Zn-Pb:



o 7m @ 4.85% Zn + Pb from 103m (TRC47)



including 2m @ 11.0% Zn + Pb from 103m



Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag Prospect



- Strong continuity of flat lying Zn-Pb confirmed with:



o *12m @ 3.39% Zn + Pb, 4 g/t Ag from 84m (EHRC022)



including 4m @ 5.44% Zn + Pb, 6.5 g/t Ag from 85m



o Mineralisation lies within a broad zone of:



- *18m @ 2.44% Zn + Pb from 83m



EHRC022 lies 200m northeast of discovery hole EHRC019 (completed by Rumble Jan 2020) which returned:



o *11m @ 4.13% Zn + Pb, 12.78 g/t Ag from 61m (EHRC019)



Including 5m @ 4.7% Zn + Pb from 65m



o Mineralisation (EHRC019) lies within a very wide zone of



- *41m @ 1.41% Zn + Pb from 37m



Important: *indicates true width of mineralisation



Large Scale Zn-Pb-Ag Deposit Potential



- At Chinook, higher-grade Zn-Pb confirmed over 200m horizontal width and up to 12m vertical true thickness (within 41m Zn-Pb broad zone)



- Magazine and Chinook are 10.5km apart with the Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation completely open



- The Project covers over 40km of sandstone unconformity prospective strike - remains untested and completely open



- Higher-grade Zn-Pb identified in sandstone channel and facies zones which are conducive to developing higher-grade Zn-Pb mineralisation - New Target Zones



- All these points combined highlights the potential for multiple large tonnage, flat lying, shallow deposits and supports the exploration target1



Next Stage



- Complete step out RC drilling at Chinook to test strike potential



- Complete RC drill section at Magazine and step out to test strike potentia



To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1477APPU







About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au