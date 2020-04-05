Log in
RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED

RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RTR)
Rumble Resources Ltd Lamil Au-Cu Project - Paterson Province, Western Australia

04/05/2020
Lamil Au-Cu Project - Paterson Province

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is pleased to update that our JV partner AIC Mines Ltd (ASX:A1M) announced today that it has completed a synthesis of multiple geophysical datasets over the Lamil Gold-Copper Project ("Lamil") located in the Paterson Province (Paterson Orogen) of Western Australia. The application of industry leading data filtering software has enhanced critical features relevant to the deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest.

- Please visit the ASX to view the (ASX:A1M) announcement.

Lamil Au-Cu Project - Paterson Province, Western Australia

Highlights

- Data filtering technology applied to multiple geophysical data sets has identified 15 drill-ready targets in shallow basement at the Lamil Project in the regional "hinge zone" of the highly prospective Paterson Province.

- The analysis has provided an improved understanding of depth to basement, basement geometry and basement structural architecture, resulting in a reinterpretation and refinement of the Lamil Dome P1, P2 and P4 targets and a number of new high priority targets,

- None of the targets have previously been drill-tested.

- AIC plans to commence drilling as soon as COVID-19 access restrictions impacting the region are lifted and all necessary approvals are received.



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd



Contact:

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
