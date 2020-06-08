Rumble Resources Ltd Major Drill Program to Commence - Western Queen Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that a major drill programme is set to commence at its Western Queen High-Grade Gold Project, located 110km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia.



This multi-rig drill programme will comprise of approximately 12,000m of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling testing a range of high-grade gold targets. RC drilling will focus on multiple high-grade gold shoot targets and the diamond drilling will focus on potential resource extension down-plunge of the Western Queen Central deposit.



Drill program update:



- Minimum 12,000 metres of diamond and reverse circulation drilling planned



- Field crew mobilised to site to set up camp and complete drill pads



- Drill contracts awarded - multiple drill rigs scheduled to arrive 15 June



Drilling will focus on:



- Defining high-grade gold shoot targets between the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South Deposits



- High-grade gold resource extensions down plunge at Western Queen Central Deposit



- Targeting potential blind high-grade gold shoots between the Western Queen Central Deposit and the Cranes Prospect



Managing Director Shane Sikora Said: "Our first two stages of drilling identified six compelling high-grade gold shoot targets, extended the high-grade gold at depth at the Western Queen Central Deposit and of geological importance, identified the high-grade gold is in skarn shoots.



Rumble is excited to embark on the largest drill program in our company's history. As a result of the new geological understanding and high-grade gold drill results to date, we have high confidence we are now zeroing in on the high-grade gold shoots, and are on the verge of making multiple, significant, high-grade gold discoveries."



About Western Queen Gold Project



The Western Queen Gold Project lies 110km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia ("the Project"). The Project comprises of two contiguous mining leases (M59/45 and M59/208) for a total area of 9.8 km2. The holder is Mt Magnet Gold Pty Ltd, an entity owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS). Rumble entered into an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Project in August 2019. On 14th April 2020 Rumble provided formal notice to Ramelius that it has elected to extend its option at the Western Queen Gold Project to 2 February 2021.



The Project is located within a 110km radius of three operating gold processing mills (see image 3*). The closest mill is the Dalgaranga Mill (48km) which has a capacity of 2.5 Mtpa. The Checkers Mill (Mt Magnet) has a capacity of 1.9 Mtpa and the Tuckabianna Mill has a capacity of 1.2 Mtpa. The two mined deposits at the Western Queen Gold Project have a combined historic production of 880,000t @ 7.6 g/t Au for 215,000oz. The Western Queen (Central) Mine produced 660,000t @ 8.9 g/t Au for 189,500oz and the Western Queen South Mine (from two stages) produced 220,000t @ 3.6 g/t Au for 25,500oz.



An updated mineral resource (Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd - Independent) was completed in January 2018. Rumble has reviewed and verified the indicated and inferred resource, and estimates remaining resources beneath both mined deposits of 962,000t @ 3.9 g/t Au for 120,000oz. See previous ASX announcement dated 6th August 2019 "Option to Acquire High-Grade Western Queen Gold Project" for further details about the Project, the resource and historical production.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K6T2P855







About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au