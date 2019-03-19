Log in
RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD

(RTR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/19
0.056 AUD   --.--%
06:55pRumble Resources Ltd Company Presentation - 121 Conference
AW
03/17RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX : RTR) Half Yearly Report
AQ
03/11Rumble Resources Ltd Compelling Conductors Identified at Panache Project
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rumble Resources Ltd Company Presentation - 121 Conference

03/19/2019 | 06:55pm EDT
Company Presentation - 121 Conference

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) provides the Company's latest presentation at 121 Mining Investment Conference.

Why Invest in Rumble?

Clear Strategy

- Generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects at various stages of development

- Critically reviewing against stringent criteria

- Negotiate low cost upfront optionality

- Systematically explore multiple projects to drill test for high grade world class discoveries

Discovery History

Technical director Brett Keillor

- Discovered 7 significant deposits world wide that turned into mines

- Twice AMEC Award "Prospector Of The Year", for the Plutonic and Tropicana discoveries

- Thirty years of identifying company making projects with majors Resolute and IGO

- First 2 drill programs with Rumble identified base metal & copper-gold discoveries

Fully Funded

The company is in a strong cash position

- Fully funded with $2.2mil in bank to fast track exploration

- All projects acquired are low cost exploration to test for discovery

- Funded for potential new project acquisitions

Near Term Catalysts

Highly leveraged to exploration success with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating in first 6 months of 2019

- 4 Projects to be drill tested

- 4 projects drill targeting to be fast tracked to drill testing

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5VJ1796M



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd



Contact:

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
E: s.sikora@rumbleresources.com.au

Brett Keillor
Technical Director
E: b.keillor@rumbleresources.com.au
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Shane Sikora Managing Director & Director
Brett Keillor Technical Director
Matthew Ian Banks Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael John Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Wood Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD21.74%0
FRANCO NEVADA CORP5.42%14 091
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.6.59%11 533
GOLDCORP INC.7.55%9 356
EVOLUTION MINING LTD-1.90%4 363
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED11.71%3 278
