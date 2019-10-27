Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Automatic vs. Manual Transmission: Which Is Better For Gas Mileage?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

Which is better for gas mileage: manual or automatic transmissions?

Ah, yes. The age-old question about whether a manual or automatic transmission is best on gas. It's been around for as long as I've been driving and well before that, too. And with gas prices changing the way they do, the argument continues to get louder.

RumbleOn makes it easy to trade in for something with good gas mileage.

If you're looking for a truck, suv, or car trade-in, RumbleOn is the place to go. You can trade your vehicle for anything in our inventory, and we have both automatic and manual transmissions in stock.


Automatic drivers will swear by their wonderful gas-efficiency while the manual drivers will argue until they're blue in the face that driving stick is the way to go. I like driving both, so I don't have a dog in this fight. In the end, it's going to be a personal preference. There are drivers out there that actually do care about what they drive and which transmissions will get them the most bang for their buck. Everyone will have their own opinions on the matter and undoubtedly will offer their advice.

I'm going to put the argument to rest once and for all in a completely unbiased manner.


Battle of the transmissions: does automatic or manual get better gas mileage?

As I said earlier, gas prices are on the rise. You thought prices were out of control before, it's only going to increase. When you're ready to buy a new car, gas efficiency should definitely be a factor in your decision. A manual or automatic transmission choice is entirely up to you, but if you're in the market for a newer car, the answer for which transmission is better may surprise you.

Video Source: Learn Engineering YouTube

The argument for manual transmissions makes perfect sense, and it may have started because stick-shift cars indeed earned significantly better gas mileage compared to automatics. At one point in time. Automatic transmissions once employed the use of a torque converter that would couple the engine between the mechanical gears. As it turns out, the torque converter wasn't 100% effective while the car was moving, which resulted in lost power and more fuel burning. Hence, without the need for a torque converter, manual transmissions were the de-facto choice in fuel efficiency.

Video Source: Learn Engineering YouTube

On the flip side, automatic transmissions have come a long way. Today, automatic transmissions come in five-speed options with others even having six or seven, resulting in fuel-efficient highway driving. In addition, some of the newer makes and models include an overdrive top gear that reduces an engine's RPM at high speeds which saves gas.

Remember those torque converters? Nowadays, automatic transmissions have a lock-up torque converter that saves power on the highway utilizing computer controls that help limit fuel consumption. Technology sure is a beautiful thing, especially when it comes to cars.

So, which is better manual or automatic transmissions? The answer is...drum roll please...both. Today, cars with automatic transmissions will see close to the same fuel efficiency as manual transmissions. Sure, you may see a 1 to 2 miles-per-gallon difference with a manual, but really it's not that apparent. In years past, it was a no-brainer that stick-shifts were much better on gas mileage. Personally, I like the fact that an automatic or manual transmission is practically the same. Competition is good, and it now boils down to how some people like shifting gears in traffic while others don't.


The next time you're in need of a new car and are worried about fuel-efficiency, take note of the size of the car instead of the transmission. In the end, you'll be able to pick out the gas-guzzlers from the efficient cars pretty easily without popping the hood. If you want that stick shift, go for it! If you'd rather keep your right hand on the radio instead of a stick shift, more power to you. Whichever you pick, fuel efficiency will be reflected in how you drive, not the type of transmission.

Happy driving, y'all!

RumbleOn makes an online car tradean enjoyable experience.

Our representatives don't work off of commission; they work to get you into the car you want at an affordable price. Plus, we give you the power to trade in your vehicle for anything in our inventory. Car, truck, SUV, motorcycle, ATV-whatever vehicle you want, you can put your cash offer towards. Skip the dealership and trade-in your vehicle for anything in RumbleOn's inventory.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 19:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
03:07pAUTOMATIC VS. MANUAL TRANSMISSION : Which Is Better For Gas Mileage?
PU
01:17pRUMBLEON : Ultimate List of Auto Museums in America
PU
10/26MOTORCYCLE RIDING TIPS : How to Reduce Aches and Pains on Long Rides
PU
10/26HARLEY VS. KAWASAKI : Who Would Win?
PU
10/26RUMBLEON : The Non-Negotiables of ATV and Dirt Bike Rentals
PU
10/25RUMBLEON : Securities Registration Statement (simplified form)
PU
10/25RUMBLEON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20THE HISTORY OF AN AMERICAN ICON : Chevrolet Corvette
PU
10/20THE HISTORY BEHIND AMERICA'S BEST-SE : the Ford F-150
PU
10/19RUMBLEON : Get Ready To Start Calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 949 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -33,7 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 74,5 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,70  $
Last Close Price 3,21  $
Spread / Highest target 305%
Spread / Average Target 171%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard CFO, Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-37.92%75
SNAP INC.153.36%18 928
MOMO INC.43.07%7 051
GRUBHUB INC.-23.16%5 147
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-56.50%3 501
DENA CO., LTD.3.34%2 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group