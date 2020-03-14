Log in
RumbleON, Inc.

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/13 03:56:15 pm
0.22511 USD   -13.25%
05:57pFAQ : How Do I Sell My Car Online with RumbleOn?
PU
03/04RUMBLEON, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04RUMBLEON : Assessing Tornado Damage in Nashville
BU
Summary 
News Summary

FAQ: How Do I Sell My Car Online with RumbleOn?

03/14/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

Need to part ways with your car? Sell a car online with RumbleOn.


Trying to sell a car can be like pulling teeth. There are many challenges that can arise including tire-kickers, awkward one-on-one meetups, low-ballers, and more. Time is of the essence when you're trying to sell your car, and that's where RumbleOn can help.

Sell a car with RumbleOn and enjoy the easiest selling process available.

Not only can you sell a car with RumbleOn, but you can also buy, finance, and trade in a car, too. RumbleOn makes the buying, selling, trading, and financing process easy.

How can I get started on selling my car?

To get started, you'll need to provide us with your car's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). RumbleOn will not buy any vehicle that doesn't have a VIN. Why do we need the VIN? The VIN will tell us your vehicle's story. Specifically, we use it to check against a database of relevant service information and generate a detailed vehicle history report.

If I owe money on my car, can I still sell it?

You sure can. If the cash offer you receive is greater than the amount that is owed on your car, you will be paid the surplus through your choice of direct deposit or a check. If the cash offer isn't more than what you owe on the car, don't panic. You will simply have to pay the remaining balance that the cash offer couldn't cover. We make the process as easy as possible to get your car sold online.

Photo Source: Shutterstock

Can I sell my car without pictures?

No. RumbleOn is an online buying, selling, and trading platform, thus requiring the need for pictures. You wouldn't buy anything online that didn't have a picture, would you? We want to ensure your car is just the way you've described it. Besides, the more photos you submit, the greater your chance is of getting the best possible cash offer. So, really, it's in your best interest to submit multiple photos.

How detailed should the photos of my car be?

We recommend taking photos from several different angles, including a shot of the left, right, rear, and front of your car, as well as the odometer. Additionally, it would be a good idea to take pictures of your tires and their current condition. Remember, natural light is your friend, so be sure to take your photos during the day.

My current mileage on the car doesn't match what's on my title. Is that a problem?

The miles on your vehicle title don't have to match up with your title. However, if your vehicle is classified as TMU (True Miles Unknown), you will not be able to receive a cash offer. The odometer has to show more miles than what the title shows or they must be equal. We want you to be able to receive the best cash offer available, so ensuring your mileage is reflected accurately is important. Photo Source: Shutterstock

How long does it take to get my cash offer?

You can expect a cash offer to be sent in 15 minutes or less. In the rare case that our Specialists are responding to a heavy volume of cash offers, it may take longer. If you have not received your cash offer within two days, be sure to check your spam folder as cash offers can sometimes be sent to alternate folders. If you still can't locate your cash offer, contact us for assistance.

How long does it take to get paid?

Before payment is completed, you will need to fill out some necessary documents, first. You will be emailed these documents within 24 to 48 hours. Fill out the documents and send them back to us. Once we receive these documents, we will complete the payment with a direct deposit into your bank account or by issuing a check. The form of payment is your choice.

Selling a car online with RumbleOn is fast, easy, and highly secure, and our team is always ready to help. Get a fast cash offer for your car when you use RumbleOn!

You can trade a car with RumbleOn, too!

RumbleOn makes the car trade-in process simple and fast. You can trade for any vehicle in our inventory, too. Traditionally, trading in a vehicle has been a drawn-out process that almost feels dishonest at times. With RumbleOn, we want you to have the best online car trade experience. Trade in a car with us and you'll experience the RumbleOn difference firsthand.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 21:56:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 839 M
EBIT 2019 -31,2 M
Net income 2019 -39,2 M
Debt 2019 64,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,14x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 9,91 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,25  $
Last Close Price 0,23  $
Spread / Highest target 1 122%
Spread / Average Target 900%
Spread / Lowest Target 566%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-72.73%10
SNAP INC.-30.50%16 119
MOMO INC.-29.64%4 911
GRUBHUB INC.-22.14%3 478
DENA CO., LTD.-2.13%1 393
QUTOUTIAO INC.41.94%1 232
