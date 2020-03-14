FAQ: How Do I Sell My Car Online with RumbleOn?

Need to part ways with your car? Sell a car online with RumbleOn.



Trying to sell a car can be like pulling teeth. There are many challenges that can arise including tire-kickers, awkward one-on-one meetups, low-ballers, and more. Time is of the essence when you're trying to sell your car, and that's where RumbleOn can help.

Not only can you sell a car with RumbleOn, but you can also buy, finance, and trade in a car, too. RumbleOn makes the buying, selling, trading, and financing process easy.

To get started, you'll need to provide us with your car's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). RumbleOn will not buy any vehicle that doesn't have a VIN. Why do we need the VIN? The VIN will tell us your vehicle's story. Specifically, we use it to check against a database of relevant service information and generate a detailed vehicle history report.

You sure can. If the cash offer you receive is greater than the amount that is owed on your car, you will be paid the surplus through your choice of direct deposit or a check. If the cash offer isn't more than what you owe on the car, don't panic. You will simply have to pay the remaining balance that the cash offer couldn't cover. We make the process as easy as possible to get your car sold online.

Photo Source: Shutterstock





No. RumbleOn is an online buying, selling, and trading platform, thus requiring the need for pictures. You wouldn't buy anything online that didn't have a picture, would you? We want to ensure your car is just the way you've described it. Besides, the more photos you submit, the greater your chance is of getting the best possible cash offer. So, really, it's in your best interest to submit multiple photos.

We recommend taking photos from several different angles, including a shot of the left, right, rear, and front of your car, as well as the odometer. Additionally, it would be a good idea to take pictures of your tires and their current condition. Remember, natural light is your friend, so be sure to take your photos during the day.

The miles on your vehicle title don't have to match up with your title. However, if your vehicle is classified as TMU (True Miles Unknown), you will not be able to receive a cash offer. The odometer has to show more miles than what the title shows or they must be equal. We want you to be able to receive the best cash offer available, so ensuring your mileage is reflected accurately is important. Photo Source: Shutterstock

You can expect a cash offer to be sent in 15 minutes or less. In the rare case that our Specialists are responding to a heavy volume of cash offers, it may take longer. If you have not received your cash offer within two days, be sure to check your spam folder as cash offers can sometimes be sent to alternate folders. If you still can't locate your cash offer, contact us for assistance.

Before payment is completed, you will need to fill out some necessary documents, first. You will be emailed these documents within 24 to 48 hours. Fill out the documents and send them back to us. Once we receive these documents, we will complete the payment with a direct deposit into your bank account or by issuing a check. The form of payment is your choice.

Selling a car online with RumbleOn is fast, easy, and highly secure, and our team is always ready to help. Get a fast cash offer for your car when you use RumbleOn!

RumbleOn makes the car trade-in process simple and fast. You can trade for any vehicle in our inventory, too. Traditionally, trading in a vehicle has been a drawn-out process that almost feels dishonest at times. With RumbleOn, we want you to have the best online car trade experience. Trade in a car with us and you'll experience the RumbleOn difference firsthand.