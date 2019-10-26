Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harley vs. Kawasaki: Who Would Win?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

The Ultimate Motorcycle Race: Harley vs. Kawasaki

Alright, boys and girls, here's the ultimate showdown-the day of reckoning is upon us! We are hypothetically pitting two impressive bikes against one another on the track, and only one can be the victor. The specs are marked, and the tension is mounting, so which bike will come out on top in the battle of the classic Harley vs. Ninja?

Shop used motorcycles for sale at RumbleOn today!

Have your eye on a new ride? Shop used motorcycles from our wide selection of used powersports and enjoy shipping straight to your door. Our process is fast, easy, and all online! Shop now.

In one corner, a 2017 Harley V Rod Night Rod Special. This badass bulk of attitude and steel is the last of its line, invented solely for the purpose of competing with Japanese racer bikes. Everything about this baby is radical. For starters, the engine is revolutionary (no pun intended), based on the engine in the VR 1000 Superbikethat made its rounds in the competitive drag racing circuit. It's a break from the traditional looks and function of Harley-Davidson. It's brawny, beautiful, and brutal.

In the other corner, we have a 2017 Kawasaki NinjaZX-10RR. This beast of a bike was made for the track-its motor oozes performance as it blows away the competition. Stealthy and by all accounts sexy, this bike has essentially rewritten the rules in World Superbike racing to bring it to the showroom floor. The 10RR has been tried-and-tested by Kawasaki factory racers themselves, so the final product has been tweaked for track perfection.

Kawasaki Ninja vs Harley V Rod: Let's look at the specs, shall we?

There you have it, folks. Which winner do you think will take all? Is it the Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Specialwho was made to reign supreme? Or is the Kawasaki NinjaZX-10RR the clear winner? Give us your best argument. GO!

Looking for a used motorcycle for sale? We have you covered.

So, you want to buy a used motorcycle for sale and deciding where to buy one is the next step. At RumbleOn, our selection of used powersports is covered by a 3 Day or 150 Mile Money Back Guarantee, a 90-Day Mechanical Guarantee, as well as a full condition report by a certified third-party inspector. Rest assured, we cover all the bases when you buy used motorcycles from us.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 17:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
03:17pMOTORCYCLE RIDING TIPS : How to Reduce Aches and Pains on Long Rides
PU
01:22pHARLEY VS. KAWASAKI : Who Would Win?
PU
01:22pRUMBLEON : The Non-Negotiables of ATV and Dirt Bike Rentals
PU
10/25RUMBLEON : Securities Registration Statement (simplified form)
PU
10/25RUMBLEON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20THE HISTORY OF AN AMERICAN ICON : Chevrolet Corvette
PU
10/20THE HISTORY BEHIND AMERICA'S BEST-SE : the Ford F-150
PU
10/19RUMBLEON : Get Ready To Start Calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV
PU
10/19RUMBLEON : Surprising Factors that Drive Down Your Motorcycle Value
PU
10/19RUMBLEON : To Buy or To Rent a Motorcycle? That is The Question.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 949 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -33,7 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 74,5 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,70  $
Last Close Price 3,21  $
Spread / Highest target 305%
Spread / Average Target 171%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard CFO, Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-37.92%75
SNAP INC.153.36%18 928
MOMO INC.43.07%7 051
GRUBHUB INC.-23.16%5 147
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-56.50%3 501
DENA CO., LTD.3.34%2 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group