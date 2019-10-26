Harley vs. Kawasaki: Who Would Win?

The Ultimate Motorcycle Race: Harley vs. Kawasaki

Alright, boys and girls, here's the ultimate showdown-the day of reckoning is upon us! We are hypothetically pitting two impressive bikes against one another on the track, and only one can be the victor. The specs are marked, and the tension is mounting, so which bike will come out on top in the battle of the classic Harley vs. Ninja?

In one corner, a 2017 Harley V Rod Night Rod Special. This badass bulk of attitude and steel is the last of its line, invented solely for the purpose of competing with Japanese racer bikes. Everything about this baby is radical. For starters, the engine is revolutionary (no pun intended), based on the engine in the VR 1000 Superbikethat made its rounds in the competitive drag racing circuit. It's a break from the traditional looks and function of Harley-Davidson. It's brawny, beautiful, and brutal.

In the other corner, we have a 2017 Kawasaki NinjaZX-10RR. This beast of a bike was made for the track-its motor oozes performance as it blows away the competition. Stealthy and by all accounts sexy, this bike has essentially rewritten the rules in World Superbike racing to bring it to the showroom floor. The 10RR has been tried-and-tested by Kawasaki factory racers themselves, so the final product has been tweaked for track perfection.

There you have it, folks. Which winner do you think will take all? Is it the Harley-Davidson V-Rod Night Rod Specialwho was made to reign supreme? Or is the Kawasaki NinjaZX-10RR the clear winner? Give us your best argument. GO!

