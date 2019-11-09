Log in
Military Motorcycles: Test Your Knowledge (Quiz)

0
11/09/2019 | 01:20pm EST

How much do you know about military motorcycles?

The United States of America has been protected by some pretty amazing men and women throughout history, and they continue to keep us safe day after day through their never-ending bravery and selflessness.

Alongside some of our country's finest have also been some pretty amazing vehicles. Motorcycles were used in war to support soldiers on their travels and in active duty, and have been utilized for scouting missions, escorting convoys, and a variety of other important duties.

American motorcycle companies have also helped support the cause throughout the years, which is why so many riders have shown such enthusiasm and devotion towards these brands. Whether it's an Indian Motorcycle, a Victory, or a Harley-Davidson, all helped produce bikes to back our country's war efforts.

I need to sell my motorcycle, what is the best way?

If you're looking for how to sell a motorcycle online the easy way, get your free cash offer from RumbleOn! Offers are sent fast, and, while we handle all the hard work for you, you just sit back and get paid! Stop looking for where to sell motorcycles and get your free cash offer today!

Now you probably think you're quite the war history buff, right? I mean, how could you not be after reading all of the great articles we have on the subject? But, just to see how much you actually know, we have put together this trivia quiz to test your knowledge. Comment down below and let us know how you did! Also, don't forget to share the quiz so your friends can see just how much they know. Plus, if ya beat them, you get some serious bragging rights.

Military Motorcycles History Quiz

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 18:19:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 950 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -35,8 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,63x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,95x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 61,1 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 2,63  $
Spread / Highest target 394%
Spread / Average Target 223%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-52.79%61
SNAP INC.157.53%20 174
MOMO INC.63.37%7 728
GRUBHUB INC.-52.88%3 302
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-51.96%3 278
DENA CO., LTD.-2.45%2 342
