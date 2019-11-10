Model Overview: 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 Reviews and Specs

Talk about heavy-duty, the Dodge Ram-2500 is as heavy-duty a pickup truck as it comes. This behemoth of a vehicle was named Motor Trend's Truck of the Year in 2010 and for good reason.

A little history lesson: the Dodge Ram has a long history within the pickup truck ranks. It was first introduced in 1981 and has been a mainstay in the automotive industry since. Though the original Dodge Ram wasn't anywhere as big as the 2010 Ram-2500 is, it still packed a punch and was a reliable pickup truck. The 2010 2500 model continues the Ram's legacy of reliability and fantastic durability while adding the comforts of modern vehicles and hard-to-beat towing capability. The 2010 model received a major facelift along with many refinements throughout including a larger cab. It's essentially a brand new truck for the 2010 model year.

The Dodge Ram 2500 takes on the road as a pickup truck should. With four trim options available, there is something for everyone with each trim. For those seeking basic amenities in their truck, the ST is the best option. For others who want a luxurious pickup truck experience, the Laramie is by far the best choice. The 2500 family is strong, and each trim shows its strength through performance and interior amenities.

There are four available trim options within the Dodge Ram 2500 family and each offers its own unique features. The base model is the ST and moves on to the SLT, SLT/TRX, and top-of-the-line Laramie model. The ST includes a 5.7L V8 engine with a 5-speed overdrive automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, 17-inch silver styled steel wheels and vinyl seat trim. The SLT includes SIRIUS Satellite radio, a keyfob for all doors, remote keyless entry, heated mirrors, and cloth seat trim. The SLT/TRX model offers similar options as the SLT only with options that are tacked onto the purchase price by the customer. Finally, the Laramie is the cream-of-the-crop offering a driver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback, heated front seats, 1st row LCD monitor, front fog lights, leather interior trim, driver and passenger lumbar support, and Parksense Parking assist.

You would expect a pickup truck to ride a little rougher than most vehicles, however, the Ram 2500 has been lauded for its comfortable ride and quietness while driving. When it comes to power, the Ram 2500 doesn't disappoint. The 2010 2500 churns out an impressive 383 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. There's a lot of weight in the 2500. The heavy-duty truck weights more than 5,000 pounds and can tow more than 17,500 pounds, so the engine needs to perform well.

All in all, the Dodge Ram 2500 is a fantastic heavy-duty truck that continues the stellar Ram legacy. It has continued beyond 2010 and will surely carry the Ram reputation into the 2020s as well. If you spot a used Dodge Ram for sale and are in need of a reliable truck, the 2500 is a perfect choice.

Engine : V8, Hemi, 5.7 Liter

Trim : ST 2WD Regular Cab

Class : Full-Size Pickup HD

Horsepower: 383 @ 5600 rpm

Transmission : 5 Speed Automatic w/Overdrive

Body Style : Truck

Drivetrain : 2WD

Fuel Type : Unleaded Regular

Seating Capacity : 3 persons

The 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 is rated at 12 City/18 Highway by the EPA.

There was no information from NHTSA or IIHS regarding Frontal Crash or Side Crash safety ratings. However, the 4x4 Rollover category yielded 3 Stars out of 5 stars and the 2x4 Rollover category resulted in 4 out of 5 Stars. The vehicle itself has many safety features including anti-lock brakes, front-impact airbags, overhead airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, and a security system.

