Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Model Overview: 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Reviews and Specs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 06:08pm EST

Review of the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

One of Toyota's most daring vehicles (and one of its biggest) hit the production line in 2005. During the FJ Cruiser's production, it was one of Toyota's best sellers but ultimately met its demise in 2015 due to an overwhelming demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as opposed to a gas-guzzler.

Featured Photo Editorial credit: Suvorov_Alex / Shutterstock.com

RumbleOn has top-quality SUVs for sale online.

The best place to buy used SUVs online is RumbleOn. 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third-party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping.

The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a beast of an SUV. Have you ever seen any vehicle with three windshield wipers? To say the FJ Cruiser is beefy would be a massive understatement. This vehicle was built to be imposing and it doesn't let up on the looks. Trying to stand out from the crowd is difficult considering the FJ Cruiser's competition including Jeep Wrangler, Nissan Xterra, Subaru Forester, and Land Rover LR2. Some things you will like about the FJ Cruiser include its masterful off-roading capability, huge catalog of aftermarket parts and accessories, and the fact you're owning a reborn icon. On the other hand, some things you might not like are the blind spots, poor visibility, howling tires at high speeds, and less-than-stellar legroom.

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Review

Unbeknownst to the masses, the original FJ Cruiser was the FJ40 Land Cruiser which was produced from 1961 until 1965, and was Toyota's best-selling model in the U.S. As soon as 2005 came along, Toyota decided to resurrect the FJ name and it did it with a bang.

Video Source: Studio Gika YouTube

The FJ Cruiser shares a platform with its closest family rival, the 4Runner. However, the FJ Cruiser's appearance is vastly different. The square design is unique along with the round headlights, white rooftop, rear-mounted spare tire, and rear wraparound windows. With a tip of the cap to the FJ's yesteryears, Toyota included optional body-colored door panel inserts, water-resistant cloth seats, and rubberized floor mats. The FJ Cruiser is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 that churns out 260 horsepower with 271 lb-ft of torque. There are three different drivetrains for those either seeking more of an off-road or on-the-road lifestyle. Adventurers will want the full-time four-wheel-drive system that comes with a six-speed manual and rear locking differential. If you're interested in offroading here and there, you'll want the part-time four-wheel-drive system coupled with a five-speed automatic transmission. For those wanting stick to the pavement, the FJ comes standard with rear-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic transmission.

Photo Source: Vidastic.com

The fuel economy is, in a word, not great. The SUVs fuel economy numbers are dismal at best even for the most adventurous crowd. It's recommended you keep this car as a weekend-only vehicle instead of a commuter car. Since the FJ Cruiser was discontinued in 2015, 2014 models are the latest model year you can purchase. Though the design rarely differed throughout its production, it still maintains a reputation as a top-quality offroading machine. If you spot an FJ Cruiser for sale and are in the market for a weekend-only vehicle, jump at the opportunity to own one.

Though they may be gas-guzzlers, a used FJ Cruiser is a great vehicle to take offroading and is a physically imposing vehicle.

Photo source: Futucars.com

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Specs
  • Engine: V6 4.0 Liter
  • Trim: Base 2WD (Auto)
  • Class: Compact Utility
  • Horsepower:260 @ 5600 RPM
  • Transmission: ECT-i 5 Speed Automatic Mode Select (A750E)
  • Body Style: SUV/Crossover
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 5 persons
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Gas Mileage

The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is rated at 16 City/20 Highway by the EPA.

2014 FJ Cruiser Safety

The IIHS rated the FJ Cruiser with a Good overall rating for the Moderate Overlap Front Test, Side Impact, and Rear Crash Protection results. The Roof Strength Test was graded with an Acceptable rating. The NHTSA safety ratings were unavailable for the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The best place to shop used SUVs is RumbleOn. Browse our inventory!

RumbleOn has tons of used SUVs for sale at great prices! Each of our SUVs comes with a standard 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping. If you're in the mood to buy then visit RumbleOn today. Your next SUV is waiting in our inventory!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 23:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
06:08pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Reviews and Specs
PU
04:13pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Reviews and Specs
PU
12:08pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Dodge Charger Reviews and Specs
PU
11/02WEIRD MOTORCYCLE LAWS : Which Ones Are Real? (Quiz)
PU
11/02RUMBLEON : Gives You The Power To Sell Any Vehicle
PU
11/02TIPS OF THE TRADE : Motorcycle Trade-In and Negotiation Secrets
PU
11/02RUMBLEON : The Top 3 Best UTV and ATV Hunting Machines
PU
11/01RUMBLEON : Effectiveness Order
PU
10/28RUMBLEON : Finance Division Has Big Plans for the Future
PU
10/27A JEEP LIKE NO OTHER : The Unique Story Behind The Sunstorm
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 949 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -33,7 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,67x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 59,2 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,70  $
Last Close Price 2,55  $
Spread / Highest target 410%
Spread / Average Target 241%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-52.60%59
SNAP INC.175.50%21 252
MOMO INC.45.85%7 192
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-56.25%3 567
GRUBHUB INC.-56.10%3 080
DENA CO., LTD.3.90%2 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group