Model Overview: 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Reviews and Specs

Since 1967, the Chevrolet Camaro has been a neck-in-neck competitor with the famous Ford Mustang, and the sixth-generation editions for the 2017 model year feature all the amenities you'd expect from the iconic coupe.

With engine options for every level of thrill and transmissions for manual and automatic enthusiasts, the 2017 Chevy Camaro punches above its price class and has something for everyone. Below are the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the 1LS Coupe.

The 2017 Chevy Camaro is considered one of the best sports cars for beginners. It comes with 12 different edition options and trims that offer everything from convertible tops to the muscle-bound and supercharged 10-speed ZL1. As far as Chevrolet Camaro reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 model include a severe shortage of backseat legroom and a bounty of blindspots. Safety features are rated high, however. With the 2017 Chevy Camaro safety ratings averaging 4.6 stars by NHTSA.

Amenities of the 2017 1LS Chevy Camaro are Bluetooth connections, keyless ignition, four wheel disc brakes with ABS, navigation features, telematics and text to speech, and LED lights.

Engine: 4-Cyl Turbo 2.0 Liter

Trim: 1LS Coupe

Class: Sporty/Coupe

Horsepower: 275@5600

Body Style: Coupe

Drivetrain: RWD

Fuel Type: Unleaded Premium

Seating Capacity: 4

The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 20 City/ 30 Hwy. This rating is about in the middle for the Chevrolet Camaro gas mileage across all 12 models for 2017, with the 1SS Coupe coming in a bit lower at 16/25 mpg and the 1LT Coupe earning 22/31.

Out of the possible five stars, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro safety test earned an NHSTA five star safety rating for the front side, rear side, and rollover tests to receive an overall 2017 Camaro safety rating of five stars.

The IIHS testing scores reflected a 'good' level for the moderate-overlap, side, rear, and front small overlap tests, and an acceptable IIHS roof strength. The 2017 Camaro safety was not rated an IIHS Best Pick.

