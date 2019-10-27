Log in
Model Overview: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Reviews and Specs

0
10/27/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

Review of 2017 Dodge Ram 1500

When it comes to trucks, Dodge Ram is considered one of the best in the business. While it may not have as much of a following as the Ford F-Series, it still holds a special place in a truck connoisseur's heart.

Feature Photo Editorial Credit: meowKa / Shutterstock.com

RumbleOn is the best place to shop used trucks.

RumbleOn carries many used trucks for sale including the Dodge Ram. Did you know each vehicle comes standard with a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third-party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping.

Photo Source: Autocarupdates.com

The 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 is Dodge's half-ton full-size pickup truck that competes with such trucks in its class including the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This is the fourth generation Ram and it continues the Ram's sterling reputation as one of the industry's best pickup trucks. For the 2017 model year, there are three trim models including the 1500 Rebel, 1500 Sport, 1500 Laramie Longhorn, and 1500 Bighorn. In addition, Dodge introduced two new special-edition models that were featured at the 2017 New York auto show called the 1500 Sublime Sport and 1500 Rebel Blue Streak.

Video Source: Tribal Media YouTube

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Review

There are three engine options available for the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500. It doesn't stop there: there are 11 different trim options and many cab-and-bed configurations. It's fair to say that there is something for anyone who's decided on buying a Dodge Ram 1500. The base-option engine is a 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar which is rated at 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. Next is the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine that is rated at 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. The top of the engine class is a 5.7-liter V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with each engine option.

There were several new features added for each trim level. Those newest features included, for the Ram 1500 Rebel models, Uconnect infotainment with an 8.4-inch screen, automatic dual-zone climate control, anti-spin differential, remote start, premium gauge cluster, rear-view camera, and rear park assist. The 1500 Sport model received the alarm system and remote start with the 1500 Laramie Longhorn receiving LED bed lighting, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, and SmartBeam headlights. All of the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 models received a five-micron cabin air filter across the board.

Video Source: CARJAM TV YouTube

The 1500 Sublime Sport certainly looked like a special edition truck with its bright green monochromatic color that includes black trim, badging, striping, and 22-inch wheels. The interior is an attractive black color that pairs nicely with the bright green exterior. This unique color combination is offered on Crew Cab models. On the flip side, the 1500 Blue Rebel Blue Streak is a sharp blue shade accented with black hood decals and black grill, brush guard, badging, and wheels. Also available is a two-tone option with black rocker panel trim. Slate Gray stitching accentuates a black interior and there is an all-leather option, too.

When it comes to towing capacity, the Dodge Ram 1500 delivers. Depending on the engine option, drive type, cab, and bed configuration, towing capacity will differ. The 3.6-liter V6 can tow up to 7,600 pounds, 3.0-liter turbodiesel can tow 9,200 pounds, and the V8 can haul 10,650 pounds.

If you're in the market for a truck that comes in 11 different trim levels and has excellent towing capacity, I'd suggest you buy a used Dodge Ram 1500 and enjoy all of the comforts that come along with it.

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Specs
  • Engine: V6 Flex Fuel 3.6 Liter Pentastar
  • Trim: Tradesman 2WD Short Bed Regular Cab
  • Class: Full-Size Pickup LD
  • Horsepower:305 @ 6400 RPM
  • Transmission: 8 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (845RE)
  • Body Style: Truck
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 3 persons

Photo Source: Motortrend.com

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Fuel Efficiency

The 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 is rated at 17 City/25 Highway by the EPA.

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Safety Features

The NHTSA rated the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 with four out of five possible stars in the overall crash test rating. The Dodge Ram 1500 scored five stars for side crash, four stars for frontal impact, and three stars (4WD) or four stars (2WD) for rollovers. The IIHS rated the Dodge Ram mixed scores of Good for the moderate overlap front and side-impact tests as well as Marginal for roof strength, small overlap front impact, and child seat anchors.

The best place to buy used trucks online is RumbleOn. Browse our selection!

When it comes to offering trucks for sale online, RumbleOn's inventory is packed with high-quality choices including the Dodge Ram 1500. Each of our trucks comes with a standard 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third-party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping. Ready to buy? Visit RumbleOn today!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 21:11:06 UTC
