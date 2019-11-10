Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Model Overview: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Reviews and Specs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 05:20pm EST

Review of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport

A sporty and durable Jeep Wrangler tackling boulders and tough terrain is closely tied with most mental images of off-road vehicles, and it is perhaps one of the most popular and iconic off-road vehicles in the automotive world.

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler offers an almost unstoppable off-road vehicle, and the American icon comes in many different editions for drivers to choose from. Below are the Jeep Wrangler specs and reviews reported from drivers and research of the 2017 Sport model.

Buy a used Jeep Wrangler online and get it shipped right to your door! 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Review

The four-seater 2017 Jeep Wrangler comes with 28 different edition and trims that offer such classic Jeep perks as unstoppable off-road power and the classic look of the rugged American icon. As far as the Jeep Wrangler reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 model include a sluggish powertrain and lacks some of the tech amenities and driver-assist features that are seen in many cars today. The 2017 Wrangler Sport also doesn't provide the option for side airbags, with less-than-stellar side crash test results reported by the NHSTA.

Video Source: Egolf Brevard YouTube

As far as amenities go, the 2017 base model of the Jeep Wrangler Sport comes with Command-Trac four-wheel drive, 16' steel wheels, tow hooks, Dana front and rear axles, skid plates, CD player with an audio jack for MP3, and drain plugs for a washable interior. It also holds its resale value.


2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Specs
  • Engine: V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar
  • Trim: Sport
  • Class: Compact Utility
  • Horsepower: 285@6400
  • Body Style: SUV/Crossover
  • Drivetrain: 4WD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity:4

What's it like to own a Jeep? Check out this video to get a feel.

Video Source: Blacked Out Jeep Wrangler YouTube

2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Fuel Economy

The Sport model can be had with a five-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, and the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Gas Mileage has an EPA-rating of 17 City/ 21 Hwy. This rating is about average for the Jeep Wrangler gas mileage across all editions for 2017, with the four-door Unlimited coming in a bit lower at 16/20 mpg.


2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Safety

Out of the possible five stars, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport safety test earned an NHSTA low three-star rating on rollover and frontal crashes while the IIHS testing scores reflected a 'good' level for the moderate-overlap front crash test.

Looking for a Jeep for sale online? RumbleOn has plenty!

You should buy a used Jeep from RumbleOn because all of our vehicles, including Jeeps, come with lots of perks? Those perks include a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, third party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping. What are you waiting for? Shop used Jeeps today and enjoy these perks for yourself!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 22:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
05:20pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Reviews and Specs
PU
03:25pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 Reviews and Specs
PU
11/09RUMBLEON : Who is the Million Mile Motorcycle Man?
PU
11/09MILITARY MOTORCYCLES : Test Your Knowledge (Quiz)
PU
11/09RUMBLEON : Get Ready. Black Friday Deals Are Coming to RumbleOn.
PU
11/09RUMBLEON : Winter is coming! Are you and your four-wheeler prepared?
PU
11/06RUMBLEON : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019
BU
11/03MODEL OVERVIEW : 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Reviews and Specs
PU
11/03MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Reviews and Specs
PU
11/03MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Dodge Charger Reviews and Specs
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 950 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -35,8 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,63x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,95x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 61,1 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 2,63  $
Spread / Highest target 394%
Spread / Average Target 223%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-52.79%61
SNAP INC.157.53%20 174
MOMO INC.63.37%7 728
GRUBHUB INC.-52.88%3 302
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-51.96%3 278
DENA CO., LTD.-2.45%2 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group