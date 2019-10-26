Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motorcycle Riding Tips: How to Reduce Aches and Pains on Long Rides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

Love long rides and motorcycle touring, but hate the unpleasantness that follows?

Here are some tips for riding a motorcycle that will help ease your discomfort.

You've spent months perfecting your riding route, accounted for everything from weather, to motorcycle gear, to fuel stops, to an estimated daily riding time. Your saddlebags are stuffed to the brim, and all of the important people have a copy of your itinerary.

But despite all this rigorous planning, there are a few things you're still overlooking... Sore muscles, a bottom that's chafed to bits, and ear drums that just won't stop ringing.

Buy a used motorcycle for sale from RumbleOn, and never leave the couch.

Want to find your next set of chrome and wheels, but don't want to sacrifice comfort? RumbleOn is your solution. Buy a motorcycle online and enjoy hassle-free door-to-door shipping today!

When it comes to the long-haul, you need all the motorcycle riding advice you can get because aches and pains caused by prolonged rides are inevitable. But don't let this deter you from fulfilling your long-distance journey; there are steps you can take to counteract the discomfort (at least temporarily).

Build up your stamina.

What is stamina? It's your ability to endure situations that test your physical and mental constitutions (i.e. motorcycle riding), and you can only build up your stamina by, you guessed it, exercising and riding regularly. When you get to the gym, focus on your back, shoulders, core, and legs. You can also buy compression garments to further prevent long-term muscle soreness.

Pro tip:Biker shorts are a great alternative to full-on compression garments.

Stretch A LOT.

Stretching promotes relaxation, which is a key ingredient of comfortable motorcycle riding. Ideally, you would begin stretching at least a couple weeks before your trip, focusing specifically on muscles that you'll be utilizing while riding: arms, wrists, shoulders, legs, core, and perhaps most importantly, your back. But it doesn't stop there-you also need to stretch every time you stop to rest or fill up. Don't take this step for granted, or you'll be sorry!

Get a throttle lock.

These can get pretty pricey depending on where you shop (RevZilla has throttle locks listed for as little as 6 bucks!), but they're totally worth it. And I speak from experience. Your wrists will be the first of many body parts that will be screaming at you after hours of sustained riding.

Hydrate.

A dehydrated rider is a hazard to themselves and to other motorists, so pack all the water your saddle can muster and drink generously. In fact, use water breaks as an excuse to stop, stretch, and relax. Don't let yourself go more than an hour without stopping because, according to RideApart.com, 'remaining adequately hydrated will prevent soreness from developing in your muscles and keep your mental acuity high.'

Invest in a back belt and/or motorcycle seat pad.

Not all seat pads are created the same. In fact, an ill-made or cheap motorcycle pad can increase discomfort instead of alleviating it. Back braces are relatively inexpensive, too; these keep you stabilized in the saddle and also help reduce lower back pain by acting as a buffer against vibrations, according to MotorcycleTouringTips.com.

Pro tip: Sheepskin seat covers are incredibly soft and help circulate air around your derrière, which decreases chafing and the ever-dreaded monkey butt. You can also generously apply talcum powder to your, uh, nethers.

Dress appropriately.

The motorcycle gear you should wear ultimately depends on the weather conditions you'll be riding in. For warmer weather, dress in mesh and ventilated gear that will help control the airflow around your body; for cooler weather, wear layers, gloves, and thick socks that will protect your extremities. And always, always wear a motorcycle helmet.

How's this for motorcycle riding tips? Did I leave any out? Let me know in a comment!

Shop used motorcycles at RumbleOn, and find your dream ride the easy way.

At RumbleOn, we make it easy to buy a motorcycle online. In fact, it's our mission to create a seamless experience from the moment you find your next ride to the day one of our Certified Transporters delivers it to your doorstep. Not to mention, all Rumble Ready Powersports are covered by a 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, a 90-Day Mechanical Guarantee, and a full condition report, so you can buy motorcycles with complete confidence!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 19:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
03:17pMOTORCYCLE RIDING TIPS : How to Reduce Aches and Pains on Long Rides
PU
01:22pHARLEY VS. KAWASAKI : Who Would Win?
PU
01:22pRUMBLEON : The Non-Negotiables of ATV and Dirt Bike Rentals
PU
10/25RUMBLEON : Securities Registration Statement (simplified form)
PU
10/25RUMBLEON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20THE HISTORY OF AN AMERICAN ICON : Chevrolet Corvette
PU
10/20THE HISTORY BEHIND AMERICA'S BEST-SE : the Ford F-150
PU
10/19RUMBLEON : Get Ready To Start Calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV
PU
10/19RUMBLEON : Surprising Factors that Drive Down Your Motorcycle Value
PU
10/19RUMBLEON : To Buy or To Rent a Motorcycle? That is The Question.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 949 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -33,7 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 74,5 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,70  $
Last Close Price 3,21  $
Spread / Highest target 305%
Spread / Average Target 171%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard CFO, Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-37.92%75
SNAP INC.153.36%18 928
MOMO INC.43.07%7 051
GRUBHUB INC.-23.16%5 147
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-56.50%3 501
DENA CO., LTD.3.34%2 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group