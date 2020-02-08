Log in
Motorcycle Tech: What is the FUELL Fllow?

02/08/2020 | 04:23pm EST

This electric motorcycle by FUELL takes 'Keeping Up With the Joneses' to an entirely new level.

Recently, renowned motorcycle engineer and former Chief Technical Officer of Buell Motorcycle Company Erik Buell announced plans to create an electric motorcycle alongside a company called FUELL. Dubbed the FUELL Fllow, this innovative two-wheeler is scheduled to hit the market sometime this year, with pre-ordering available via FUELL's website and delivery sometime near the end of 2020.

Need to know where to sell motorcycles?

Rumble On will take you on an adventure.

We'll help you kick-start the process of how to sell a motorcycle by giving you a free, no-obligation cash offer for your ride 100% online. No dealer fees, and absolutely no hassles.

FUELL, which stands for 'Freedom. Urban. Electric. Love. Life.,' is committed to helping create an 'electric' future: 'FUELL wants to put freedom and emotion back into urban travel by offering riders something different, innovative, upgradeable and attractive.'

Video Source: Portable Electric Vehicle YouTube

The company began following the 'unexpected encounter and Franco-American convergence' between Erik Buell, Frédéric Vasseur, and François-Xavier Terny. Each founder is committed to improving urban mobility, and the Fllow electric motorcycle is the answer.

A pioneer of modern motorcycle technology for the past 40 years, Buell was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 2002. At just 29 years old, the MXer-turned-road-racer began working at Harley-Davidson, where he was instrumental in helping H-D improve the handling of their street bikes. In 1983, the Buell Motorcycle Company formed and went on to create a pair of two-stroke racing bikes, the RW750 and the RR1000 (the latter containing an unused XR1000 engine by Harley).

Photo Source: YouMotorcycle.com

Soon, Buell's Grand Prix-style racing bikes were being sold through Harley, who increased its ownership of the Buell brand from 49 to 100 percent in 2003. Buell has since moved on to fulfilling his next passion project, the Fllow e-motorcycle.

Currently, two versions of the Fllow are in production: the 11kw and the 35kw, with a difference of $1,000 MSRP between them. Customers can expect 150 miles of urban range via a Li-ION cylindrical cell battery, which can be fully charged in less than 30 minutes. And if you think that's fast, the Fllow goes from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds-not bad for an e-bike, Mr. Buell!

The FUELL Fllow Electric Motorcycle Design

In terms of design, the Fllow is about as slick and futuristic as an e-bike can get, featuring elegant lines and a minimalistic chassis. Once available, each one will be delivered directly to the customer after they've customized it (i.e. model, color, features, services, and accessories). And thanks to its modular design, the Fllow can be updated over time, which should be particularly enticing to those of you who like to keep pace with modern invention.

Photo Source: RevZilla

FUELL Fllow Electric Motorcycle Features and Safety

Some of the FUELL Fllow's most notable features include a patent-pending rear wheel motor, a connected dashboard, 50 liters of storage in a monocoque magnesium chassis, and an ABS braking system with integrated regeneration at the rear wheel. You can also access many of the Fllow's features via an app that FUELL specifically designed for its machines.

FUELL Fllow Full Tablet Display | Photo Source: RevZilla

As for safety, Buell and his partners incorporated many of the features you'd find in a 21st-century automobile: blindspot detection, anti-collision, and a rear camera. With these kinds of safeguards in place, a discount in motorcycle insurance should be a given, don't you think?

The sheer progressiveness of the FUELL Fllow is truly astonishing, and even though I don't plan to sell my motorcycle for a chance to own this two-wheeler, I respect the vision of Mr. Buell, Mr. Vasseur, and Mr. Terny. They've taken city riding to a whole new level.

Fuell Electric Motorcycle Specs

  • Engine: Proprietary electric wheel motor (patent pending), two modes - Urban and Audacious
  • Power: 35kW (48hp) continuous
  • Torque: 750Nm (553lb-ft)
  • Speed: 90km/h sustained with up to 135km/h on demand

  • Range: 260km (150 miles) urban
  • Battery: 10 KwH, 400V Li-ION cylindrical cell array in structural magnesium housing, with rear wheel regenerative braking activated automatically by application of the linked braking system (patent pending)
  • Recharging: Quick charge or home w/ Onboard or accessory Fast Chargers
  • Charge Port: CCS Type 2 (adapters for Type 1 available)
  • Charging Rate: 750W on board, 3.3kW & 6.6kW available accessory fast chargers
  • Recharging: 10 hours (onboard), ~2.5 hours (3.3 kW optional), ~1.25 hours (6.6kW Optional), ~30 min (CCS Type 2, DC Supercharger/CCS)
  • Recharge Time Home (100% Charge): ~10 hours (Onboard), ~2.5 hours (3.3 kW Optional), ~1.25 hours (6.6 kW Optional)

  • Suspension: USD 40mm forks, single-sided swingarm, mono shock with adjustable preload
  • Front Brakes: Single hydraulic disc ABS
  • Rear Brakes: Integrated regenerative ABS

  • Front Wheel: 2.50 x 17'
  • Front Tire: 110/70-17
  • Rear Wheel: 4.00 x 17″
  • Rear Tire: 140/70-17

  • Weight: 180kg (400lb)
  • Wheelbase: 53.9 in.
  • Seat: 30.1 in.

Thoughts on the FUELL electric motorcycle? Tell us! I'd love to read 'em in a comment.

'Rumble On: Help me sell my motorcycle in 15 minutes or less!'

If you're looking for the best time to sell a motorcycle online, it's now. We'll hook you up with our best offer, which is guaranteed to beat the dealer, or you get paid $250! It's simple. Plus, once you sell your bike to Rumble On, we'll send a Certified Transporter to pick up your ride at no cost to you, and it stays in your garage until you get paid! Get started on your cash offer right now, and put some extra cash in your pocket on us.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 08 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 21:22:01 UTC
