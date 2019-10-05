RumbleON : Ditch the Broom, Pick Up the Tread. This Halloween, Be a Famous Rider Instead! (Quiz)

Take this quiz to find out which famous motorcycle rider you should be this Halloween!

When it comes to Halloween costumes, I've seen it all: witches, zombie brides, Sith Lords, people dressed as a three-hole-punched versions of themselves, couples dressed as matching condiments… The works.

But you know what I have yet to see? A famous motorcycle rider like Giacomo Agostini or Valentino Rossi, and I've got to be honest, folks, these individuals deserve a heck of a lot more recognition than they are currently getting on this festive holiday.

That's why I'm making it my mission to dress up as a famous rider whose personality and eccentricities match my own.

If you ask me, dressing up as someone else on Halloween is the ultimate form of flattery. It means you've been paying attention to what sets them apart from the rest. And I can assure you, there is no shortage of unique motorcycle riders throughout time, so don't get discouraged if one doesn't come to mind immediately!

In fact, take this quiz and figure out which rider you most identify with and help me set a new trend for fellow bikers who celebrate this spooky holiday!

Trade in motorcycles for anything in our 100% online inventory!

Want to buy a motorcycle online, or trade cars for motorcycles? RumbleOn has a huge selection of vehicles for you to choose from, and you can shop them all from your couch. Find the car, truck, or used motorcycle for sale you want in minutes, and we'll ship it straight to your door! No hassle, no gimmicks, no fuss. We know how overwhelming the process can be, but we make it easy. Trade a motorcycle and other vehicles with complete confidence at RumbleOn.