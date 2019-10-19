RumbleON : Get Ready To Start Calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV

Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the best luxury SUVs. Wait, what?

When I think of luxury SUVs, the Jeep Grand Cherokee isn't one that comes to mind in terms of being classically luxurious. That title goes to models like the classic Land Rover and Range Rover: the first SUVs I tend to picture when I think of a luxury vehicle.

But, lately, Jeep has been trying to break the Grand Cherokees into the market of luxury vehicles and I can't stop thinking about it.

RumbleOn has plenty of used SUVs for sale including Jeep Grand Cherokees. Get your hands on one today!

Jeep is known for its ruggedness and ability to take on military missions and the back roads with ease. If you start rebranding a Jeep, Grand Cherokee or not, as a luxurious vehicle, you're going to risk losing your loyal followers. The whole reason I love Jeeps is the whole reason anyone would want to buy one: because of its rugged nature. I'm not on board with the main-focus of a luxury moniker for a reason, but we'll get to that in a second.

Allow me to pose the following question: what immediately comes to mind when you see a Grand Cherokee? Maybe its mean looks. Perhaps a reputation that precedes itself in the offroading community? Surely it isn't luxury, right?

Editorial credit: Volha-Hanna Kanashyts / Shutterstock.com

If you take a gander at their site, it's easy to see how the Grand Cherokee is being marketed as luxurious. Take this descriptor for example, 'Grand Cherokee leads with confidence, exuding strength from every angle. It takes on the road in premium style, from the signature headlamp to the available 20-inch wheels to the modern front grille and fascia.'

All those fancy words for just saying it has a good stance and sports good-looking front-end. Pretty good in addition to the fact that, if I'm buying a Jeep, am I concentrating on what the headlamps look like or would I rather explore off-roading options and how easy it is to shift between each gear while in four-wheel drive? Well, honestly, I'll take both.

Video Source: Jeep YouTube

Here's another doozie: 'There's something for all your senses inside the updated interior of the Grand Cherokee, from the available handcrafted leather trim and exotic wood trim to the new flush-mounted display…' Is this a Jeep they're talking about? Words can be very powerful selling tools and this is so different from what we're used to.

Let's compare this supposed luxury vehicle to a traditional luxury SUV. The Range Rover, for example. To start, Land Rover only exclusively offers premium and luxury sport-utility vehicles. The interior alone: '...front and rear seats featuring Comfort Interlayers, intermediate layers of foam that provide optimum comfort in all seating positions. Well-being is enhanced through optional Four-zone Climate Control and Cabin Air Ionization. The Meridian Sound System and Configurable Ambient Lighting add to the relaxed ambiance.'

That, my friends, is what we traditionally consider the best midsize luxury SUV, but could Jeep be making the traditional qualifiers make a run for their money?

Editorial credit: VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock.com

One thing is for sure, If you see a Grand Cherokee for sale and want one, you should probably go for it. They're fantastic vehicles and one of the best SUVs on the road. They take the Jeep reputation and amplify it exponentially, and it only seems to get better as the years pass.

It's a rugged, take-on-the-back-roads-with-a-vengeance vehicle, with modern, luxury SUV key features in the mix. While my traditionalist views would love to see Jeep stay in off-road sector, it seems that luxury aspects will keep coming as an added bonus.

RumbleOn has a great selection of used luxury SUVs for sale. No matter whether you're on the market for a Range Rover, an Escalade, a Jeep Wrangler, or a Jeep Grand Cherokee, we have what you're looking for. Plus, each SUV comes with a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, third party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping. Buy used SUVs online with RumbleOn.