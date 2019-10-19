RumbleON : Surprising Factors that Drive Down Your Motorcycle Value

How is Your Motorcycle Resale Value Being Affected?

Check out these surprising factors that are driving down your bike's resale value.

Have you been striving for the highest resale value for your motorcycle but haven't had any luck? You aren't the only one. Good news is, you can potentially up the resale, or trade-in value of your bike by completing a few tasks before meeting with a buyer.

What is 'resale value,' you ask? It's the amount any material possession of consequence, like your motorcycle, will sell for at some point in the future. This value is dependent on several factors including age, condition, and relevance within the marketplace (supply and demand are key components of the last factor).

Many motorcycle owners have a difficult time not only parting ways with their bike, but finding a buyer who's willing to pay the asking price. So, to protect yourself from further heartache, take a look at some of the most common misconceptions about motorcycle resale value, and then use this knowledge to manage your expectations during negotiations.

NOTE: If viewing on mobile, tap the blue full-screen icon for the best viewing experience.

...

Did this information prepare you to get your highest resale value? Drop me a comment!

Figuring out how to sell your bike can be just as daunting as deciding where to sell a motorcycle. Luckily, RumbleOn has you covered! It's never been easier to sell a motorcycle online, and you can do it all from the comfort of your couch, guaranteed. My garage was bursting at the seams, and I needed to sell my motorcycle fast. In just 15 minutes, RumbleOn sent me a cash offer, which I gladly accepted. Submit your bike today for your free cash offer!