Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RumbleON : Surprising Factors that Drive Down Your Motorcycle Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

How is Your Motorcycle Resale Value Being Affected?

Check out these surprising factors that are driving down your bike's resale value.

Have you been striving for the highest resale value for your motorcycle but haven't had any luck? You aren't the only one. Good news is, you can potentially up the resale, or trade-in value of your bike by completing a few tasks before meeting with a buyer.

What is 'resale value,' you ask? It's the amount any material possession of consequence, like your motorcycle, will sell for at some point in the future. This value is dependent on several factors including age, condition, and relevance within the marketplace (supply and demand are key components of the last factor).

Many motorcycle owners have a difficult time not only parting ways with their bike, but finding a buyer who's willing to pay the asking price. So, to protect yourself from further heartache, take a look at some of the most common misconceptions about motorcycle resale value, and then use this knowledge to manage your expectations during negotiations.

NOTE: If viewing on mobile, tap the blue full-screen icon for the best viewing experience.

...

Did this information prepare you to get your highest resale value? Drop me a comment!

Not sure how to sell a motorcycle? RumbleOn can help!

Figuring out how to sell your bike can be just as daunting as deciding where to sell a motorcycle. Luckily, RumbleOn has you covered! It's never been easier to sell a motorcycle online, and you can do it all from the comfort of your couch, guaranteed. My garage was bursting at the seams, and I needed to sell my motorcycle fast. In just 15 minutes, RumbleOn sent me a cash offer, which I gladly accepted. Submit your bike today for your free cash offer!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 19:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
03:16pRUMBLEON : Surprising Factors that Drive Down Your Motorcycle Value
PU
01:06pRUMBLEON : To Buy or To Rent a Motorcycle? That is The Question.
PU
10/16SCOUTS HONOR : RumbleOn Sponsors the 11th Annual Troop 195 Car Show
PU
10/12RUMBLEON : 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Review and Specs
PU
10/12HALLOWEEN RIDES : Ultimate List of Spooky Road Trip Destinations
PU
10/12RUMBLEON FINANCE : Motorcycle Lenders You Can Really Get Behind
PU
10/12ATV VS. DIRT BIKE : Pros and Cons of Both Off-Road Rides
PU
10/10RUMBLEON : Names Huge as New Agency of Record
BU
10/06GO BIG OR GO HOME : The Baddest Rides On The Road
PU
10/06MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Honda Civic Reviews and Specs
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 949 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -33,7 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,99x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 70,4 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,70  $
Last Close Price 3,03  $
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 187%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard CFO, Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-43.68%70
SNAP INC.145.37%18 648
MOMO INC.39.24%6 866
GRUBHUB INC.-27.50%5 087
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-58.37%3 395
DENA CO., LTD.6.58%2 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group