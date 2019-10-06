Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RumbleON : The Best Classic Cars That Get Our Motor Running

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

Who doesn't love one of these best classic cars?

We all wish we could own a Stringray or a GTO, but goodness gracious are they expensive. While there are some lucky ducks out there who get to call one of these babies their own, most of us are just left to 'ooh' and 'ahh' at in wistful jealousy.

Which of the best classic cars would we like to own? Just check out these photos.

Classic cars that I wish made their home in my garage.

Let's indulge in the rarest of the rare. The cream of the crop, the most revered cars on the planet. No, we're not talking about Bugattis or Aston Martins here, we're keeping it domestic and vintage. Which one is your favorite?

Shop used cars and trucks for sale, RumbleOn has something for every ride.

Whether you want to shop used cars online, you're looking to buy a used truck, or want to find a motorcycle for sale, RumbleOn has something for everyone. You can even trade a motorcycle for a car, trade an ATV for a truck, or trade a car for an ATV with our exclusive Trade Anything policy!

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6 (20 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1970-71 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible (21 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird (135 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1967 Ford Fairlane 500 R-Code (57 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1967 Plymouth GTX R023 (55 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1970 Dodge Coronet R/T 426 Hemi Convertible (2 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 (20 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 (69 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail


1971 Pontiac GTO Judge Convertible (17 produced)


Photo source: BabaMail

1969 Chevrolet Corvette ZL-1 (3 produced)


Photo source: BabaMail

Each of the above offers its own unique brand of 'muscle' and design aspects. And, for those muscle car guys or gals out there, the last car on this list has been deemed the rarest American muscle car in existence. Again, if you're in the market for one of these beasts, you better have your checking or savings account in order.

What's classic car insurance like with rare cars like these?

Classic car insurance is unlike regular car insurance in almost every way. Besides the obvious similarities like liability, collision, comprehensive coverage and the like, you don't pay monthly as you would for a new or used car. Rather, you pay when you drive, and, it's actually cheaper. Think of it like paying a little amount each time you drive the car. The reason it's so cheap? You don't drive the car as much. Rarer cars would be relegated to weekend drives, if at all. Some people purchase classic or muscle cars and never drive them. I wouldn't ever do that, because then what's the point of buying one if you're just going to let it sit? The joy that comes from owning a classic or muscle car is when you sit behind the wheel and feel the rumbling beneath your feet. But, to each his and her own, I suppose. The important takeaway is that classic car insurance is much more affordable than new car insurance, it's all about which policy is best for you.


'Tell me about that classic car maintenance though.'

If I'm to use the above examples for classic car maintenance, then there wouldn't be any. If you're going to shell out six figures for a car, it better be maintained as a rare car should. Obviously, since they are old cars, there will be some issues that happen with every old car no matter how rare or mint-condition they are; that's just the way it goes. But, the more money you shell out, the fewer maintenance issues you'll have to deal with.

Want to buy used cars online? Shop used cars and trucks on RumbleOn!

Our inventory is full of value-priced used cars for sale, but we don't stop there. You can find Trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, SUVs, and all types of vehicles! When our customers buy used cars online from our inventory, our Rumble Ready vehicles come with a money-back guarantee, Mechanical Guarantee, affordable shipping, and third-party full condition report!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 17:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
01:07pRUMBLEON : The Best Classic Cars That Get Our Motor Running
PU
01:07pRUMBLEON : Gives Back To Our Military Heroes With Finance Perks
PU
10/05RUMBLEON : Ditch the Broom, Pick Up the Tread. This Halloween, Be a Famous Rider..
PU
10/05MOTORCYCLES USED IN WW2 : Harley-Davidson's Heroic Contribution
PU
10/05THE TOP 7 BEST MOTOCROSS TRICKS : Don't Try These at Home, Folks.
PU
08/14RUMBLEON : Smashes Records at Company's Most Successful Sturgis Rally, Announces..
BU
08/13RUMBLEON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/12RUMBLEON : Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/17RUMBLEON : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 12, 2019
BU
06/05RUMBLEON : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 949 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -33,7 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,71x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 60,4 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,70  $
Last Close Price 2,60  $
Spread / Highest target 400%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard CFO, Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-51.67%67
SNAP INC.163.52%21 793
MOMO INC.40.63%6 432
GRUBHUB INC.-26.57%5 135
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-56.69%3 595
DENA CO., LTD.11.04%2 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group