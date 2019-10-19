Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RumbleON : To Buy or To Rent a Motorcycle? That is The Question.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

Do you love life on two wheels? Learn why a motorcycle rental could be a good fit.

Consider this scenario: You've just graduated your Basic Rider Course and it's time to put the dirty side down completely unsupervised. You know exactly what kind of riding you want to do and have a basic understanding of the different motorcycle options available to you.

Only thing is, you aren't a gearhead at heart, and you know you probably should be if you want to own a motorcycle, nor do you have the means to purchase a brand-new bike. So, what do you do?

Shop used motorcycles for sale from RumbleOn! It's 100% online and free.

We have the largest selection of pre-owned powersports, and you can browse them anytime using our online app! Shop used motorcycles, ATVs, and more at RumbleOn right now.

Beginners who don't have the means to buy an all-new motorcycle usually opt for a cheaper pre-owned ride. This way, they don't have to stress about losing heaps of money as their brand-new bike depreciates.

Still, some riders prefer the pleasures of riding without the hassle of motorcycle maintenance-as a diehard gearhead, I can't relate, but I can sympathize-while others can't justify buying a motorcycle because they can't devote enough time to riding it. If you fall under one of these categories, then a motorcycle rental is right up your alley.

Why should I rent a motorcycle instead of buying one?

Renting a motorcycle comes with several advantages:

  • Whether you're at the dealership or working with a private seller, the likelihood you'll get to test ride a bike is slim to none. On the other hand, renting motorcycles that are owned either by a dealership like Harley-Davidson or Indian, or by motorcycle rental agencies like EagleRider, allows you to test out different bikes for extended periods.
  • Renting is a great option for riders who get bored riding the same bike for any length of time. While your main bike is resting at home (not for too long, I hope!), you can easily rent a motorcycle for a few days, and, once you tire of it, swap it out for a different ride. Luckily, memberships exist at certain rental agencies for people who do this frequently.

  • Bikers who enjoy riding internationally will find comfort knowing that not only do they not have to fork out an exorbitant amount of money to ship their bike overseas (~1,800 USD), they also don't have to stress about damage done to their bike during transit. Plus, renting motorcycles overseas gives riders face time with people who are knowledgeable about the surrounding area.
  • Even if you don't consider yourself a biker and only dabble in riding, renting a motorcycle from time to time gives you the opportunity to explore new territory from a different perspective (I call this vantage point the 'bike's-eye view').
  • Finally, renting motorcycles puts you in touch with a group of people who have a wealth of knowledge about riding. Motorcycle rental agencies typically only employ experienced riders, so they'll be able to answer questions about the bike you plan to rent, in addition to providing insight about riding in general (how to plan for certain riding conditions, what kind of gear to buy, which biker hotspots to hit up, etc.).
What should I consider before I rent a motorcycle?

There's more to consider than whether or not renting a motorcycle is covered by your insurance policy.

  • Get licensed. The majority of rental companies will not rent their bikes out to people who do not have experience under their belts. You might also find that some require you to be at least 21 years of age.
  • Select a bike that makes sense for you. Consider factors like level of riding experience (this is a big one), height, weight, and what kind of travel you plan to do: Are you simply commuting from A to B? Is a long-distance ride in your future? Do you like speed and adrenaline? All of these factors will help the rep at the rental agency help you find the perfect motorcycle rental.
  • ATGATT. Even if you don't plan on owning a bike long term, equipping yourself with the necessary motorcycle gear is a must. At the very least, you need to invest in a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet, gloves, riding jacket, pants, and riding boots. Some rental shops might have a few of these items available for rent, but don't count on it.
  • Inspect the rental. You inspect your car rental before leaving the lot, right? Do the same before you ride your motorcycle rental off into the sunset. Check the tires, lights, signals, brakes, and horn, first and foremost.

Did this help? Are you ready to rent a motorcycle? Let me know in a comment!

Buy motorcycles and other powersports from RumbleOn today!

We guarantee a smooth and efficient way to buy a motorcycle online; we'll even ship your new ride straight to your doorstep! Browse our impressive inventory of cheap used motorcycles for sale from anywhere in your house, and once you find your dream ride, one of our Specialists will guide you through the process and even fill out all the paperwork! Shop used motorcycles, ATVs, and other powersports from RumbleOn today.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 17:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
01:06pRUMBLEON : To Buy or To Rent a Motorcycle? That is The Question.
PU
10/16SCOUTS HONOR : RumbleOn Sponsors the 11th Annual Troop 195 Car Show
PU
10/12RUMBLEON : 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Review and Specs
PU
10/12HALLOWEEN RIDES : Ultimate List of Spooky Road Trip Destinations
PU
10/12RUMBLEON FINANCE : Motorcycle Lenders You Can Really Get Behind
PU
10/12ATV VS. DIRT BIKE : Pros and Cons of Both Off-Road Rides
PU
10/10RUMBLEON : Names Huge as New Agency of Record
BU
10/06GO BIG OR GO HOME : The Baddest Rides On The Road
PU
10/06MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Honda Civic Reviews and Specs
PU
10/06HOW TO SELL YOUR CAR : Tips to Sell a Used Car Yourself
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 949 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -33,7 M
Debt 2019 84,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,99x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 70,4 M
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,70  $
Last Close Price 3,03  $
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 187%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard CFO, Director & Principal Accounting Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-43.68%70
SNAP INC.145.37%18 648
MOMO INC.39.24%6 866
GRUBHUB INC.-27.50%5 087
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-58.37%3 395
DENA CO., LTD.6.58%2 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group