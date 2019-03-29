RumbleOn : Clarifies Disclosures on SG&A

RumbleOn
(NASDAQ: RMBL),
the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how
dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles
through RumbleOn’s 100% online marketplace, today clarifies disclosures
on SG&A expectations in 2019 and reiterates its first quarter outlook
included in its Letter to Shareholders dated March 27, 2019.
A revised Letter to Shareholders is available on RumbleOn’s investor
relations website at https://investors.rumbleon.com/,
replacing the third sentence under # 3 – Achieve Operating Leverage on
page 15 with the following: “As we continue to gain share in our
addressable market, we expect advertising and marketing spending will
continue to increase in absolute dollar terms but
will decrease as a percentage of total revenue.”
Q1 2019 Financial Outlook:
-
Total Unit Sales in the range of 11,500–11,800
-
Total Revenue in the range of $210 million–$215 million
-
Maintain average days to sale of less than 30 days
The Company plans to file its Form 10-K with its financial results for
the year ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, April 1, 2019.
About RumbleOn:
RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company that uses innovative
technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade, or
finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn’s 100% online marketplace.
Leveraging its capital-light network of 17 regional partnerships and
innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the
old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing users with the
most efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. For more
information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term
is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
(PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,”
“projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,”
“intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this
press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and
are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading
“Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s SEC
filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
