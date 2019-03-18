RumbleOn : Expands Manheim Partnership into Fontana, California

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through one online location, today announced that it has expanded its ongoing partnership with Manheim into Fontana, California through Manheim Southern California. From California to Washington, Pennsylvania and down to Florida, the addition of Fontana gives RumbleOn a deep distribution network that hits all corners of the United States, further reducing inbound freight costs without capital expenditures.

“By adding Fontana to our capital-light distribution network, RumbleOn further taps into one of the largest pre-owned vehicle markets in the country,” said Marshall Chesrown, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RumbleOn. “As we expand our automotive presence, Manheim’s reputation for being one of the leading reconditioning and end-to-end remarketing companies makes them a great partner for RumbleOn’s growth strategy,” continued Chesrown.

“With its strong brand, RumbleOn is an incredibly valuable partner for Manheim, both as a wholesale buyer and a seller,” said Patrick Brennan, senior vice president of Marketplace at Manheim. “Bringing their attractive inventory, 30-day guarantee, and transportation assistance into Southern California is a great win for Manheim buyers in an important market for used vehicles.”

With the addition of Manheim Southern California, RumbleOn now has regional partnerships in 17 markets across the country, including nine Manheim locations:

• Cincinnati, OH • Nashville, TN • Dallas, TX • Orlando, FL • Daytona Beach, FL • San Diego, CA • Fontana, CA • San Francisco, CA • Greensboro, NC • Spokane, WA • Indianapolis, IN • Statesville, NC • Kansas City, KS • West Palm Beach, FL • Madison, WI • Windsor, CT • Manheim, PA

About RumbleOn:

Based in Dallas, Texas, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through one online location. Leveraging its capital-light network of 17 regional partnerships and innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing users with the most efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. For more information, please visit https://www.rumbleon.com

About Manheim:

Manheim® is North America's leading provider of end-to-end wholesale solutions that help dealer and commercial clients increase profits in their used vehicle operations. Through its physical, mobile and digital sales network, Manheim offers services for inventory management, buying and selling, floor planning, logistics, assurance and reconditioning. With its omni-channel approach, Manheim Marketplace enables wholesale vehicle clients more efficient ways to connect and transact business how and when they want. Approximately 17,000 team members help Manheim offer 7 million used vehicles annually, facilitating transactions representing nearly $61 billion in value. Headquartered in Atlanta, Manheim North America is a Cox Automotive™ brand. For more information, visit http://press.manheim.com.

