RumbleOn : Expands Manheim Partnership into Fontana, California

RumbleOn
(NASDAQ: RMBL),
the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how
dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles
through one online location, today announced that it has expanded its
ongoing partnership with Manheim into Fontana, California through
Manheim Southern California. From California to Washington, Pennsylvania
and down to Florida, the addition of Fontana gives RumbleOn a deep
distribution network that hits all corners of the United States, further
reducing inbound freight costs without capital expenditures.
“By adding Fontana to our capital-light distribution network, RumbleOn
further taps into one of the largest pre-owned vehicle markets in the
country,” said Marshall Chesrown, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RumbleOn.
“As we expand our automotive presence, Manheim’s reputation for being
one of the leading reconditioning and end-to-end remarketing companies
makes them a great partner for RumbleOn’s growth strategy,” continued
Chesrown.
“With its strong brand, RumbleOn is an incredibly valuable partner for
Manheim, both as a wholesale buyer and a seller,” said Patrick Brennan,
senior vice president of Marketplace at Manheim. “Bringing their
attractive inventory, 30-day guarantee, and transportation assistance
into Southern California is a great win for Manheim buyers in an
important market for used vehicles.”
With the addition of Manheim Southern California, RumbleOn now has
regional partnerships in 17 markets across the country, including nine
Manheim locations:
|
• Cincinnati, OH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Nashville, TN
|
• Dallas, TX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Orlando, FL
|
• Daytona Beach, FL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• San Diego, CA
|
• Fontana, CA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• San Francisco, CA
|
• Greensboro, NC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Spokane, WA
|
• Indianapolis, IN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Statesville, NC
|
• Kansas City, KS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• West Palm Beach, FL
|
• Madison, WI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Windsor, CT
|
• Manheim, PA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For more information on RumbleOn, please visit https://www.rumbleon.com
About RumbleOn:
Based in Dallas, Texas, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company
that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers
buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through one online
location. Leveraging its capital-light network of 17 regional
partnerships and innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is
disrupting the old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing
users with the most efficient, timely and transparent transaction
experience. For more information, please visit https://www.rumbleon.com
About Manheim:
Manheim® is North
America's leading provider of end-to-end wholesale solutions that help
dealer and commercial clients increase profits in their used vehicle
operations. Through its physical, mobile and digital sales network,
Manheim offers services for inventory management, buying and selling,
floor planning, logistics, assurance and reconditioning. With its
omni-channel approach, Manheim Marketplace enables wholesale vehicle
clients more efficient ways to connect and transact business how and
when they want. Approximately 17,000 team members help Manheim offer 7
million used vehicles annually, facilitating transactions representing
nearly $61 billion in value. Headquartered in Atlanta, Manheim North
America is a Cox
Automotive™ brand. For more information, visit http://press.manheim.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005131/en/