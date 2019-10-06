Log in
RumbleOn : Gives Back To Our Military Heroes With Finance Perks

10/06/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

RumbleOn Gives Back To Our Heroes With Finance Perks

Here at RumbleOn, we salute our heroeseach and every day. They do the jobs we cannot; it says a lot about their selflessness and, not to mention, bravery. Our country's heroes mean the world to us, and we have decided to give something back to them. That's why as a company, RumbleOn is helping our heroes get the motorcycle they've always wanted with an additional new RumbleOn Finance reward.

Getting a motorcycle loan is hassle-free with RumbleOn.

RumbleOn offers competitive motorcyle financing rates because we want to get you into the motorcycle of your dreams. Look into our online motorcycle loans today!

When an American military serviceman or woman chooses to finance a motorcycle through RumbleOn Finance, and presents their proof of service, they will receive half a point off their financing terms.

Forget other motorcycle lenders. We are doing our part for our heroes.

RumbleOn Finance uses E-Docs for virtually all transactions, powered by DocuSign, and now offers motorcycle loans and financing to customers 13 states every day. Motorcycle lenders have traditionally been difficult to work with when it comes to getting a loan. Not so with RumbleOn Finance. Financial hardships happen, and RumbleOn knows that. This is why we're always willing to work with customers to get them the bike of their dreams.

Theo Vaughn, one of RumbleOn Finance's lead gurus, was excited to extend the financing perks to our ongoing hero promotion. 'As a company, RumbleOn Finance believes in doing what is best for the greater good at all times,' Vaughn said. 'The service members of our great nation need to be rewarded for their bravery and dedication. The RumbleOn Hero program is our way of giving back to these courageous men and women whom we will never be able to repay our debt to, but hopefully, we can do our part for the people who have done their part for all of us.'

When we say we care about our heroes and their service to us, we're not paying lip service. Actions speak louder than words, and we've continued to support our hero community. Since the start of our Hero campaign, we've committed the following:

  • US Military: 79 rewards equalling $39,500
  • Firefighters: 4 rewards equalling $2,000
  • Police: 9 rewards equalling $4,500
  • First Responders: 3 rewards equalling $1,500

That equates to 95 rewards given to our country's heroes in 2019 and $47,500 in total funds. To say we care about our heroes would be an understatement. Any opportunity we can take to take care of these important people, we jump at it.

What are the details of the RumbleOn Hero Promotion?

Whether you're a member of the military, firefighter, police officer, or first responder, we want you to find the bike you love. With every hero's purchase of a motorcycle or powersport vehicle, we will give them an additional $500 e-gift card and RumbleOn Swag box. At the moment, the additional financing reward is only available to US military veterans However, even more heroes will qualify for half a point off their motorcycle terms in the near future.

RumbleOn Finance is here to help achieve your dream of finding the perfect bike no matter what. For those heroes in our lives, we love nothing more than helping out those that have always helped us out. This latest promotion of providing a half-point off the financing terms is near and dear to us. It's the least we could do to show our heroes that they are never forgotten and their service is always appreciated.

RumbleOn Finance makes motorcycle financing a breeze.

Dealing with motorcycle lenders can be a real drag, but RumbleOn Finance makes the process hassle-free and easy. And, with our latest promotion for first responders, firefighters, police officers, and military members, the hero in your life will enjoy half a point off their finance rate. Come see how we do things differently at RumbleOn Finance.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 17:06:04 UTC
