RumbleOn, Inc. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of its Class B Common Stock

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce
company whose mission is to simplify how dealers and customers buy,
sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through one online
location, today announced the pricing of its previously announced
underwritten public offering. The Company is offering 1,110,000 shares
of its Class B Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to
the public of $5.55 per share. In connection with the offering, the
Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up
to an additional 166,500 shares of Class B Common Stock offered in the
public offering to cover over-allotments, if any.
National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National
Holdings Corporation (NasdaqCM:NHLD), is acting as lead book-running
manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as
joint book-running manager for the offering.
RumbleOn intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working
capital and general corporate purposes, which may include purchases of
additional inventory held for sale, increased spending on marketing and
advertising and capital expenditures necessary to grow the business.
The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2019, subject to
customary closing conditions.
A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of Class B Common
Stock being offered was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-225217) and was declared
effective by the SEC on June 6, 2018. Any offer will be made only by
means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus
forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the
preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus
relating to the offering may be obtained by request to the offices of
National Securities Corporation, Attn: Marguerite Rogers, Sr. Vice
President, 200 Vesey St, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Telephone:
(212)-417-8227; Email: prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com;
or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will
be filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.
About RumbleOn, Inc.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an innovative e-commerce company whose
mission is to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or
finance pre-owned vehicles through one online location. Leveraging its
capital-light network of 16 regional partnerships and innovative
technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the old-school pre-owned
vehicle supply chain by providing users with the most efficient, timely
and transparent transaction experience. For additional information,
please visit RumbleOn’s website at www.RumbleOn.com. Also
visit the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and
Pinterest.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the proposed offering and the intended use of proceeds from
the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions,
and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be
completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this
press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and
are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the
additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and
“Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017, as may be supplemented or amended by the
Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC,
including the preliminary prospectus supplement. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
