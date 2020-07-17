RumbleOn : To Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced senior management will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, August 12.

J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of the RumbleOn investor relations website https://investors.rumbleon.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn’s 100% online marketplace. Leveraging its capital-light network of regional partnerships and innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

