Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RumbleOn : To Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 08:31am EDT

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced senior management will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, August 12.

J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of the RumbleOn investor relations website https://investors.rumbleon.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn’s 100% online marketplace. Leveraging its capital-light network of regional partnerships and innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RUMBLEON, INC.
08:31aRUMBLEON : To Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
BU
06/30RUMBLEON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
06/29RUMBLEON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29RUMBLEON : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06/26RUMBLEON : Files Amendment to the Selling Securityholder Registration Statement
BU
06/26RUMBLEON : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 29, 2020
BU
06/19RUMBLEON : Files a Selling Securityholder Registration Statement for Convertible..
BU
05/29RUMBLEON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/19RUMBLEON, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
05/19RUMBLEON, INC : . Announces Reverse Stock Split of Class A Common Stock and Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 556 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 23,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 155%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 10,72 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-35.08%24
SNAP INC.46.36%34 546
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.80.05%7 551
GRUBHUB INC.43.44%6 435
MOMO INC.-42.75%4 003
DENA CO., LTD.-23.93%1 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group