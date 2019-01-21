Log in
RUMO SA (RAIL3)
01/21
18.6 BRL   +0.16%
Rumo : Brazil to privatise more airports, railways for grains

01/21/2019 | 04:02pm EST

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government will announce the privatisation of southern airports, including Curitiba, in the second quarter of this year, according to Adalberto Vasconcelos, head of the PPI government programme tasked with luring private investment in the country's infrastructure.

Vasconcelos told Reuters on Monday that the Ferrograo and FIOL railway projects serving the central grain belt would be ready for bidding this year or early in 2020. Miner Vale and logistics company Rumo S.A. are also expected to sign early renewal of rail concessions this year, involving a commitment to new investments, he said.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Jake Spring; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RUMO SA 0.16% 18.6 End-of-day quote.9.24%
VALE 0.95% 55.28 End-of-day quote.7.37%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 6 605 M
EBIT 2018 1 779 M
Net income 2018 183 M
Debt 2018 8 282 M
Yield 2018 0,05%
P/E ratio 2018 152,71
P/E ratio 2019 39,80
EV / Sales 2018 5,64x
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
Capitalization 28 951 M
Chart RUMO SA
Duration : Period :
Rumo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Júlio Fontana Neto CEO, Director & Chief IR Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Daniel Rockenbach Chief Operational Officer-North Operations
Darlan Fábio de David Chief Operational Officer-South Operations
Ricardo Lewin Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMO SA9.24%7 720
UNION PACIFIC14.55%116 663
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY8.05%59 908
CSX CORPORATION8.42%56 880
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION13.05%46 040
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.04%28 085
