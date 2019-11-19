Rupert Resources : 62.7 grams per tonne gold (g/t) drilled over 11.9M and 220g/t gold drilled over 5m at the Pahtavaara mine

Rupert Resources Ltd ('Rupert' or 'the Company') is pleased to report initial results from the first 1,200m of the planned 7,000m Pahtavaara mine exploration program (tables 1 & 2). These holes are outside of the current known resource, in areas of limited historic drilling and in close proximity to the existing open pits.

Highlights

• Hole 119503 at Harpoon intersected multiple high grade zones: 5.6g/t over 6m from 69m, 13.8g/t over 3m from 83m and 62.7g/t over 11.9m (including 145g/t over 5m) from 169.6m, extending mineralisation to the north and below the existing NW open pit.

• Hole 119507 at NFE intersected 220.3g/t Au over 5m from 150m, including 2m at 550g/t Au. This hole extends mineralisation 29 metre down plunge from a previous intersection of 432g/t over 1m, hole 116051, and 40m down plunge from 245g/t over 1m, hole 116011.

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented 'These extremely exciting results highlight the resource expansion potential that still exists at the Pahtavaara mine, adding new zones at Harpoon and extending a very high grade zone at NFE.'

'The drilling, planned using our latest geological model for the deposit, is demonstrating a far higher hit rate than in previous campaigns and has identified significant new mineralisation, near to surface and close to the mine infrastructure. The Pahtavaara deposit limits remain undefined, both along strike and below existing mine development which extends to 450m.'

For full release including tables and images please follow URL below

191119_Pahtavaara_MineEx_Final