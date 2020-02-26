Rupert Resources : TWO NEW GOLD DISCOVERIES MADE AT AREA 1 INCLUDING HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS OF 249 GRAMS PER TONNE (G/T) GOLD OVER 0.5M WITHIN A 10M MINERALISED FRACTURE ZONE AND 15.1G/T OVER 2M

Rupert Resources Ltd ('Rupert' or 'the Company') provides an update on regional exploration program at its 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland. Two new discoveries have been made at Area 1, 20km from the Pahtavaara mill.

Highlights

• Island North discovery

Three mineralised zones within a 60m wide envelope. Hole 120015 intersected 249g/t Au over 0.5m within a 10m mineralised fault zone. Hole 119054 intersected two zones, 1.2g/t Au & 0.4% Cu over 11m from 68m and 15.1g/t Au over 2m from 103m.

• Saitta discovery

First results received from two holes 120m apart include 1.4g/t Au over 11m from the top of bedrock at 9m (incl. 5.2g/t over 1m) in hole 120002 and multiple mineralised intercepts in hole 120003 including 2.6g/t Au over 3m from 121m (incl. 5.4g/t over 1m). This intercept is within a 13m mineralised zone from 117m with 2m of core loss

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented 'Our goal for 2019/2020 exploration program was to develop a pipeline of exploration targets each with the potential of becoming an orebody. In less than 12 months we have made five new discoveries beyond the Pahtavaara mine and importantly the drilling is demonstrating Area 1 has the requisite host rocks, fluid conduits and deep magmatic source to yield significant mineralisation. Recent funding from our new strategic partner, Agnico Eagle Mines, allows us to extend our exploration drilling programs throughout 2020, testing further new targets and following up the multiple discoveries the team has delivered.'

