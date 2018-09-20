Rural Electrification : REC to Support Installation of Solar PV System in Madurai Kamaraj University

REC to Support Installation of Solar PV System in Madurai Kamaraj University

REC Foundation, the CSR arm of the Navratna Central Govt. PSU REC Limited, signed a memorandum with Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) for installation of 1 MWp solar PV system in MKU extending CSR support of Rs. 7.25 crore. The project is aimed at reducing grid demand of electricity by reducing dependency on non-renewable energy sources and carbon footprint in the campus.

The agreement was signed on 17th September 2018 between Shri Rajpal Singh, DGM (CSR), REC, on behalf of REC Foundation and Shri V. Chinniah, Registrar, MKU in the presence of Shri S N Gaikwad, Executive Director (CSR), REC and other officials of REC & MKU.

About the Company:

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd., a Navratna CPSE is one of the key players financing power sector in India and lends to the entire power sector value chain.