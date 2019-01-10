Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rurelec Plc    RUR   GB00B01XPW41

RURELEC PLC (RUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 11:35:14 am
0.75 GBp   +7.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rurelec : Energia del Sur and General Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:54pm EST

18 Soho Square London W1D 3QL

England

Tel: +44 (0)20 7025 8026/28 www.rurelec.com

10 January 2019

Rurelec PLC

("Rurelec" or the "Company")

Update regarding Energia del Sur, S.A. and General Update

Update regarding Energia del Sur, S.A.

Further to the announcement of 24 September 2018, the Directors of Rurelec PLC (AIM: RUR), have been informed by the management of Energia del Sur S.A. ("EdS"), which owns and operates the 136 MW Southern Patagonian CCGT power plant in Argentina, that the major overhaul of the steam turbine has now been completed, and the combined cycle plant is now fully operational and available for dispatch.

The final total cost of the overhaul maintenance amounted to US $6 million which has been financed by a loan from CAMMESA.

Following the return to full power generation by the EdS plant, the management of EdS have indicated that in late January 2019 they expect to resume making lump sum repayments of the outstanding amounts due to Rurelec Project Finance Limited ("RPFL"). They have informed Rurelec that it is their intention to repay that loan in full during 2019. At 31 December 2018 there was US $1.44 million of outstanding capital to be repaid on this loan. After RPFL's debt has been repaid it is expected that EdS will commence repayment of other debts owed to Rurelec and Patagonia Energy Limited.

General Update on loan repayments

The remaining temporary loan facilities provided by Bridge Properties (Arena Central) Limited amount to £1.2 million and that after the previously announced £400k interest payment made on 28 December 2018, there was no interest outstanding at 31 December 2018. The facilities are due on 30 June 2019. Rurelec envisages resuming capital repayments to BPAC in the first few months of 2019.

For further information please contact:

Rurelec PLC

W H Ireland (Nomad & Broker)

Simon Morris, Director

Katy Mitchell

Andy Coveney, Director

Chris Viggor

Tel: 020 7025 8026/8

Tel: 020 7220 1666

Rurelec PLC, Registered in England No: 4812855 VAT Registration No. 844 1452 38

Registered Office: 18 Soho Square, London W1D 3QL

Disclaimer

Rurelec plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 22:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RURELEC PLC
05:54pRURELEC : Energia del Sur and General Update
PU
2018RURELEC : Update regarding Energia del Sur, S.A. & Working Capital
PU
2017RURELEC : Update regarding Energia del Sur S.A.
PU
2017RURELEC : Offer Talks Terminated
PU
2017RURELEC : Form 8.3 (Rurelec) 07.11.2017
PU
2017RURELEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) 07.11.2017
PU
2017RURELEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) 06.11.2017
PU
2017RURELEC : Statement of Intention not to make an Offer
PU
2017RURELEC : Form 8.3 (Rurelec) 27.10.2017
PU
2017RURELEC : Form 8.3 (Rurelec) 25.10.2017
PU
More news
Chart RURELEC PLC
Duration : Period :
Rurelec Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Charles Morris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew H. Coveney Executive Director & Finance Director
Brian Rowbotham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria J. Bravo Quiterio Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RURELEC PLC-6.67%5
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.73%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY1.23%54 316
IBERDROLA-2.19%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION0.64%43 535
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.