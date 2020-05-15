Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rush Enterprises, Inc.    RUSHB

RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.

(RUSHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rush Truck Centers salutes truckers as NASCAR returns to the track

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), which operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, is joining a nationwide campaign to honor some of our nation’s heroes, truck drivers, as they deliver medical equipment, groceries and other needed supplies as well as perform vital services to keep our communities running. In the #ThankATrucker campaign, Americans are encouraged to thank truck drivers for their hard work helping our country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang will carry the hashtag #ThankATrucker as NASCAR returns this weekend at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday, May 20 and at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24.   

“We are proud to say thank you to the nation’s truck drivers who have remained on the road to deliver goods throughout this pandemic.  We feel honored to support our customers, not only through this campaign, but with the service, parts, vehicles and technologies they need to keep operating,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc.  “We hope all Americans will join us in thanking truckers for the essential work they perform in supporting the country,” he added.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang said, “Anything that we’ve needed during the quarantine, whether it is medical supplies, food at the grocery stores or whatever the case may be has been delivered by a truck driver who’s away from his family doing the job to make sure our country still works,” Bowyer said. “If you see one of those truckers going down the road, give him a thumbs-up. They deserve it.”

According to the American Trucking Associations, there are more than 700,000 trucking businesses in the country employing 7.8 million people, including 3.5 million truck drivers. More than 36 million trucks log 297 billion miles per year moving 71 percent of the nation’s freight.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry.  The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird.  They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental.  Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires.  For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.  

Media Contacts
Rush Enterprises
Karen S. Konecny
(830) 302-5210
konecnyk@rushenterprises.com

Allison Teska
(830) 302-5243
teskaa@rushenterprises.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd4ef252-4247-4022-aeff-3ba3df54aed6

Primary Logo

The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Rush Truck Centers encourages NASCAR fans to #ThankATrucker for their work helping our country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.
12:07pRush Truck Centers salutes truckers as NASCAR returns to the track
GL
05/11RUSH ENTERPRISES : TX Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/08RUSH ENTERPRISES INC TX : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/06RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/23RUSH ENTERPRISES INC TX : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change ..
AQ
04/22RUSH ENTERPRISES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results, Announces $0.13 Pe..
GL
04/08Rush enterprises, inc. conference call advisory for first quarter 2020 earnin..
GL
03/25RUSH ENTERPRISES : CORRECTION - Rush Enterprises Remains Open to Support Essenti..
AQ
03/25RUSH ENTERPRISES INC TX : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 229 M
EBIT 2020 69,3 M
Net income 2020 37,8 M
Debt 2020 433 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 1 221 M
Chart RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rush Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Rush Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. McRoberts Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven L. Keller Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Akin Independent Director
James C. Underwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-33.68%1 221
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.28%10 478
AUTONATION, INC.-27.68%3 067
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-38.25%2 495
INCHCAPE PLC-35.10%2 193
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED1.17%1 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group