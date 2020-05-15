Rush Truck Centers salutes truckers as NASCAR returns to the track

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), which operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, is joining a nationwide campaign to honor some of our nation’s heroes, truck drivers, as they deliver medical equipment, groceries and other needed supplies as well as perform vital services to keep our communities running. In the #ThankATrucker campaign, Americans are encouraged to thank truck drivers for their hard work helping our country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang will carry the hashtag #ThankATrucker as NASCAR returns this weekend at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday, May 20 and at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24.

“We are proud to say thank you to the nation’s truck drivers who have remained on the road to deliver goods throughout this pandemic. We feel honored to support our customers, not only through this campaign, but with the service, parts, vehicles and technologies they need to keep operating,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “We hope all Americans will join us in thanking truckers for the essential work they perform in supporting the country,” he added.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang said, “Anything that we’ve needed during the quarantine, whether it is medical supplies, food at the grocery stores or whatever the case may be has been delivered by a truck driver who’s away from his family doing the job to make sure our country still works,” Bowyer said. “If you see one of those truckers going down the road, give him a thumbs-up. They deserve it.”

According to the American Trucking Associations, there are more than 700,000 trucking businesses in the country employing 7.8 million people, including 3.5 million truck drivers. More than 36 million trucks log 297 billion miles per year moving 71 percent of the nation’s freight.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.



