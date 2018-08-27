RushNet, Inc. (RSHN) and XYZ Hemp, Inc. Co-owned High-Quality Facilities & Land Hemp Cultivation, Processing Facility Registered in Mesa County with the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture, Has Existing Orders Exceeding $2,000,000

Palm Coast FL, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RushNet, Inc.'s (RSHN) operation is now a vertically integrated soil-to-shelf CBD products manufacturing operation for which existing orders for product now exceed $2,000,000.00.



This soil-to-shelf hemp-derived CBD products manufacturing operation includes crops currently under cultivation for October Harvest. It also includes complete extraction, post extraction and lab facilities, having superior scientific capability for testing, quality control, product formulation, and manufacturing. Retail distribution networks are being put into place. Existing orders for product now top $2,000,000.00 and are currently in the fulfillment stage, which is generating demand and increasing the number of orders in queue for summer/fall of 2018 delivery and into winter/spring 2019. Expansion is underway for increased production in 2019 and to meet requirements of a five-year plan.

The same facilities and scientific team will be instrumental for the production of KnockoutPunch™, Awater™ and Ewater™, Including, where applicable to the recipe, pure CBD . This production will employ pristine, mineral-rich, artesian water.

