RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.

(RUTH)
Ruth Hospitality : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 2nd, 2019

07/18/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A press release with second quarter 2019 financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 323-794-2590. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the password is 4017610. The replay will be available until Friday, August 9, 2019. The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at www.rhgi.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with over 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. This is how it's done.

For information about our restaurants, to make reservations, or to purchase gift cards, please visit www.RuthsChris.com. For more information about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. please visit www.rhgi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
