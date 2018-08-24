Log in
RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Marie L. Perry to the Company’s Board of Directors

08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (“RHGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RUTH) announced today that Marie L. Perry has been appointed to serve as an independent member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. With her appointment, the Board will be comprised of eight members, six of whom are independent. Ms. Perry will stand for election by vote of the shareholders at the Company’s next annual meeting.

Ms. Perry is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Jamba, Inc. (“Jamba Juice”), an operator of healthful living company and franchise-owned stores offering freshly blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. She has served in this role since August 2016 and served as Jamba Juice’s Executive Vice President, Finance, from May 2016 to August 2016. From 2003 to 2016, Ms. Perry held roles leading all aspects of the finance team at Brinker International, Inc. including having served as interim CFO during a 12-month period, and most recently, serving as Senior Vice President, Controller and Treasurer. Ms. Perry also held senior finance and accounting roles at American Airlines and KPMG. She is a certified public accountant.

“Marie’s experience as a public company chief financial officer and the diversity of her skills will make her a valuable member of our Board. We are confident she will make great contributions to the Company and we welcome her to our Board” said Michael O’Donnell, Executive Chairman of RHGI.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with over 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. This is how it's done.

For information about our restaurants, to make reservations, or to purchase gift cards, please visit www.RuthsChris.com. For more information about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. please visit www.rhgi.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 449 M
EBIT 2018 53,3 M
Net income 2018 41,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 22,99
P/E ratio 2019 21,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 966 M
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,3 $
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheryl J. Henry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. O'Donnell Executive Chairman
Arne G. Haak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carla R. Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin Paul Selati Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.45.50%966
ARAMARK-4.40%10 071
BID CORPORATION LTD-0.57%6 878
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC27.09%4 785
SSP GROUP PLC0.50%4 095
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD14.71%2 984
