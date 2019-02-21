Log in
RWE

(RWE)
EU Set to OK RWE Acquisition of Renewables Units -Reuters

0
02/21/2019

--European antitrust regulators are set to approve German utility RWE's bid to buy the renewable energy businesses of E.ON and innogy, Reuters reports Thursday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--If the deal is completed, RWE would become the third-largest renewable energy producer in Europe, Reuters said.

--Competition regulators in the U.S., U.K. and Germany still have to weigh in on the deal, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-e-on-m-a-rwe-eu-exclusive/exclusive-rwe-to-win-eu-okay-to-buy-e-on-innogy-renewables-businesses-idUSKCN1QA15T

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE 0.84% 40.91 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
RWE -1.34% 22.07 Delayed Quote.18.01%
WTI -0.49% 56.9 Delayed Quote.23.02%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 024 M
EBIT 2018 2 989 M
Net income 2018 888 M
Debt 2018 18 474 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 15,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 13 745 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,5 €
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE18.01%15 574
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-2.97%45 841
ENGIE12.65%38 934
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.93%37 668
SEMPRA ENERGY7.47%32 054
ORSTED9.82%30 550
