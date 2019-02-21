EU Set to OK RWE Acquisition of Renewables Units -Reuters

--European antitrust regulators are set to approve German utility RWE's bid to buy the renewable energy businesses of E.ON and innogy, Reuters reports Thursday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--If the deal is completed, RWE would become the third-largest renewable energy producer in Europe, Reuters said.

--Competition regulators in the U.S., U.K. and Germany still have to weigh in on the deal, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-e-on-m-a-rwe-eu-exclusive/exclusive-rwe-to-win-eu-okay-to-buy-e-on-innogy-renewables-businesses-idUSKCN1QA15T

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com