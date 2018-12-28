Log in
RWE (RWE)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/28/2018 | 02:05pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2018 / 14:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Günther
Last name(s): Schartz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.185 EUR 10001.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.185 EUR 10001.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48049  28.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
